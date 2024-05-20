Growing Awareness about Air and Water Pollution Fuels Filters Industry

Filters Industry | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the filters industry was estimated at approximately USD 40.19 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of filters, distribution & supply, and application of filters.

Stringent regulations regarding safe environmental conditions and pollution control measures are expected to promote the use of filters in industrial processing facilities and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the rise in vehicle emissions from ICE-based vehicles is likely to support the demand for filters in the automobile industry.

Asia Pacific dominated the filters market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 44.1%. Robust manufacturing bases in the region, specifically in China and India have provided accelerating growth to the regional industrial output with major manufacturing operations including production of automobiles, machinery, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, food & beverage production, and meat processing. In addition, workplace safety regulations and environment protection policies by local authorities have mandated the facility operators to use advanced filtration techniques to reduce pollution levels, thus are likely to increase the demand for filters.

Mobil & Engine Filters Market Insights

The engine air filters segment accounted for the second largest share of the mobile & engine filters market in 2022, with a share of 37.5%. This is attributed to the growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry for automobiles. The filters need to be periodically to prevent clogging of engine air systems. Innovations by companies toward increasing the service life of filters along with enhancing their strength and filtering capacity are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Hydraulic & Lube Filters Market Insights

Pressure side filters help remove particles and contaminants from oil used in a hydraulic system. These filters are placed between the pump and actuators and used for medium to high-pressure hydraulic filtration. The high-pressure filter is the most common type of pressure filter used in the hydraulic system. These filters are stocked with a bypass check valve, which is fitted directly in the back of the pump enabling it to become the main filter for the complete flow of oil that helps to protect all hydraulic components against wear and tear.

Process Filters Market Insights

Several kinds of process filters such as backflushing filters, bag filters, cartridge filters, and membrane filters are utilized for liquid filtration applications in marine, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, microelectronics, and snowmaking industries. They are used for filtering out oils, process water, wine & other beverage items, and chemicals.

Industrial Air Filters Market Insights

Rising concerns about improving indoor air quality in industrial units and surging deployment of air purifiers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the consumption of air purifiers fitted with HEPA filters across the world. In addition, the growing utilization of HEPA filters in exhaust mediums of inline air filters that remove harmful solid particulates during laser surgeries is expected to fuel the demand for these filters in the medical application segment. Moreover, the application of HEPA filters in industrial vacuum cleaners to improve workplace air quality is further expected to fuel the growth of this segment of the market from 2023 to 2030.

Compressed Air Dryers and Compressed Air Filters Market Insights

Extensive use of compressed air dryers and air filters for removing particulate, oil, and mist, which could affect the performance of compression systems used in various end-use industries is expected to increase product utilization over the forecast period. Oil removal application is expected to dominate the market in 2022 based on revenue and the trend is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. This growth in the application segment is attributed to the extensive accumulation of fluid during the operation which gets spilled from the hydraulic system or during refueling activities, especially in the machining, construction, and automotive industries.

Company Profiles

3M

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Man+Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Santorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Camfil Group

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

SOGEFI Spa

HYDAC

Filtration Group

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

SPX Flow

Competitive Insights

Key players are notably investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products and services in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market. In addition, they are focusing on attracting and developing a qualified workforce and training them to develop their skills for the long-term benefit of the company. Furthermore, key participants are taking efforts to increase market penetration & presence and offer expanded product offerings in the selected market segments.

The companies are focusing on developing a close relationship with customers to help them increase their productivity in a sustainable way. Customer engagement, sales, and services take place through indirect channels including distributors and direct channels including online platforms to enhance the market presence. The companies are employing personnel with strong knowledge regarding applications & features of products for sales purpose in order to cater to various customer queries.

