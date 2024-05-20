Global Small Continuous Fryer Market to Surpass USD 1,007.0 Million Revenue by 2033, Driving a Steady Growth of 4.4% CAGR | FMI Study

The global small continuous fryer market is poised to achieve a noteworthy valuation of USD 1,007.0 million by 2033, a significant increase from its 2023 value of USD 654.7 million. This impressive trajectory is sustained by a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, fueled by factors such as the rapid expansion of the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) industry and the enduring global demand for fried foods.

Small continuous fryers have emerged as innovative solutions within modern frying practices, gaining considerable recognition, particularly in the HoReCa and quick-service restaurant sectors. These fryers offer a compelling combination of features, including a compact design that optimizes kitchen space and exceptional frying performance. Moreover, their energy efficiency not only reduces operating costs but also aligns with the increasing sustainability consciousness in the culinary industry. This narrative underscores the pivotal role of small continuous fryers as essential contributors to the evolving culinary landscape.

Rising consumption of fast foods across the world and increasing number of quick service and full-service restaurants are some of the key factors driving demand for small continuous fryers in the global market.

Small continuous fryers are being increasingly used across restaurants and food processing plants to produce a wide range of food products including French fries, chicken strips, fish, cheese sticks, etc. Growing production and consumption of these fried fast foods due to increasing population, fast lifestyle, changing eating habits, and increasing disposable income will eventually boost the global small continuous fryer market during the forecast period.

Similarly, innovation in small continuous fryers, flourishing food tourism, and favorable government support are expected to aid in the expansion of small continuous fryer market over the next ten years.

Regionally, North America will continue to dominate the global small continuous fryer market during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of HoReCa industry, increasing consumer spending on fast foods, and heavy presence of leading manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Small Continuous Fryer Market Study:

During the projection period 2023-2033, the small continuous fryer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4%.

Based on product type, demand remains high for gas-based small continuous fryers in the global market.

North America and Europe collectively hold the largest share of the global small continuous fryer market.

The U.S. accounts for approximately 38.3% share of the North America small continuous fryer market.

Demand for small continuous fryers across India is expected to rise at 6.0% CAGR through 2033.

The U.K. small continuous fryer market is projected to grow at 6.1% during the forecast period.

“Burgeoning consumption of on-the-go fast foods like French fries and fried chicken across the world is expected to drive the global small continuous fryer swiftly during the forecast period. Besides this, rapid expansion of quick service restaurants industry will boost sales in the market” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

EMA Europe, Tecnofryer, SunMax, TJF, Pacific, Heat and Control, M.Serra, FMT, PSG Dallas, Nilma, Schomaker Convenience Technik, Tna, Kalyan Machines, Ding Han Machinery, Zhengzhou Longer Machinery, and Huaxing Machinery are some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of small continuous fryers.

These players are constantly upgrading their product portfolios by introducing new and advanced solutions. Besides this, they are employing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to stay ahead in the global market.

Small Continuous Fryer Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Gas

Steam

Others

By Application:

Food Processing Plant

Restaurant

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

