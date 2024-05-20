Global Breast Imaging Industry Expected to Grow at an Amazing 7.1% CAGR to Reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2032 | FMI Expert

The Global Breast Imaging Industry is on the cusp of remarkable expansion, with a projected valuation of a staggering US$8.5 billion by 2032. This ambitious trajectory signifies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, highlighting the industry’s unwavering commitment to advancing breast health solutions. This substantial growth, from an anticipated US$4.3 billion in 2022, reflects the increasing focus on early detection and improved diagnostic tools for breast cancer.

The surge in the Global Breast Imaging Industry reflects a confluence of technological innovation, increasing awareness, and a dedicated focus on women’s health. As breast health gains prominence globally, the market’s expansion is set to redefine standards in early detection and diagnostic precision.

The rising Global Breast Imaging Industry, increasing government, and private investments to support the increasing demand for breast imaging, and a better reimbursement picture is likely to provide Global Breast Imaging Industry participants with a wide variety of Global Breast Imaging Industry key trends and opportunities prospects.

The National Cancer Institute conducts and encourages the development of recommendations for different organizations. Breast cancer is one of the most common causes of mortality among women.

As mammography is the standard procedure for screening breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organizations all over the world are taking steps to ensure that women have access to mammography screening. The global demand for breast imaging and mammography is expanding as a result.

There have been a lot of developments in the area that reduce over-diagnosis and improve sensitivity to identify tiny carcinomas. These ongoing improvements in this discipline are projected to boost the Global Breast Imaging Industry‘s mammography segment.

The development and increased usage of improved mammography machines with novel technology are fueling the breast imaging market’s future trends.

The Asia Pacific area is a prominent revenue generator in the Global Breast Imaging Industry. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, an increase in the number of breast cancer awareness programs, and high government spending on breast cancer research studies in several Asia Pacific countries are the major factors driving the Asia Pacific breast imaging market opportunities.

Global Breast Imaging Industry KEY TAKEAWAYS:

In the United States, the breast imaging market is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2032.

by 2032, increasing at a through 2032. The breast imaging market in the United Kingdom is expected to be worth US$ 350.3 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.9% through 2032.

by 2032, with a through 2032. China’s breast imaging market is expected to reach US$ 613.6 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.4% through 2032.

by 2032, with a through 2032. The market for breast imaging in Japan is expected to be valued at US$ 494.9 Million by 2032, expanding at a 5.4% annual rate through 2032.

by 2032, expanding at a annual rate through 2032. South Korea is expected to reach a market size o f US$ 308.8 Million in breast imaging by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.0% through 2032.

in breast imaging by 2032, with a through 2032. The breast imaging market’s ionizing breast imaging segment from the technology category is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2032.

through 2032. By 2032, the hospitals & clinics sector in the breast imaging market’s end-user category will grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Global Breast Imaging Industry COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

A new market research report on Breast Imaging says that Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aurora Healthcare US Corp., Allengers, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Planmed Oy, A Delphinus A Medical A Technologies, Inc., Micrima Limited, CMR Naviscan Corporation, SuperSonic Imagine, and Carestream Health., are among the legacy players vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the Global Breast Imaging Industry, including breast imaging market growth, Global Breast Imaging Industry share, breast imaging market adoption trends, and important market strategies.

Recent Development in the Global Breast Imaging Industry:

Densitas Inc. announced a collaboration with Mammography Educators, LLC in November 2020 to build an artificial intelligence-powered telehealth technologist training platform that would promote business continuity in mammography clinics.

Hologic, Inc. announced the commercial availability of 3DQuorum Imaging Technology powered by Genius AI in Europe in October 2020. According to the company’s disclosures, the 3DQuorum Imaging Technology uses Genius AI-powered analytics to reconstruct high-resolution 3D data. This technology aids in lowering picture interpretation time.

Global Breast Imaging Industry Key Segments

By Technology:

Ionizing Breast Imaging Mammography Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM) Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Non-ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU) Breast thermography Electric Impedance Tomography Optical Imaging



