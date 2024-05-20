Global Lab Accessories Industry Set to Reach US$1.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Advanced Research and Diagnostics

Global Lab Accessories Industry

Global Lab Accessories Industry

The Global Lab Accessories Industry is on track for significant growth, fueled by the increasing demand for advanced scientific research and diagnostics. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market, currently valued at US$585.0 million in 2022, is projected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This remarkable trajectory signifies a near doubling of the market size, with an expected valuation of US$1.1 billion by 2032.

This robust growth is underpinned by several key factors identified in the comprehensive report. The surge is attributed to the increased availability of research funding, rapid technological advancements, and the reverberations of large-scale disease outbreaks. These factors collectively shape a dynamic landscape, presenting an opportune moment for stakeholders within the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries.

Moreover, the prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing, leading to a rise in demand for infectious disease diagnosis. In 2016, it was estimated that 36.7 million people were suffering from HIV, as per the World Health Organization. Funding agencies such as Science and Technology Application for Rural Development (STARD) 2015 and Intensification of Research in Higher Priority Areas (IRHPA) 2016 have also increased, which is expected to boost the growth of the global laboratory accessories market in the forecast period since lab accessories are essential for laboratory operations.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Lab Accessories Industry are

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Analytik Jena AG
  • Biotix Inc.
  • Vistalab Technologies Inc.
  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Brooks Automation Inc.
  • BD
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
  • Hamilton Company
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG
  • Gilson Inc.
  • HNP Microsystems GmbH
  • Verderflex

Key Takeaways from the Global Lab Accessories Industry Study

  • Global Lab Accessories Industry to nearly double from 2022 to 2032
  • US to account for the highest value share of US$ 403.0 Million of global market demand for lab accessories in 2032
  • From 2015 to 2021, lab accessories demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.5%
  • By type, the wash stations category constitutes the bulk of the lab accessories market with a CAGR of 6.7%.
  • By end-user, research institutes to be the most prominent end-user, registering a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032

Global Lab Accessories Industry Competitive Landscape

Players in the Global Lab Accessories Industry t focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

  •  In June 2022, Becton, Dickinson, and Company introduced the new BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter, featuring the breakthrough BD CellView™ Image Technology. It is the first cell sorter to combine advanced spectral flow cytometry with sort-capable image analysis that will potentially enable researchers to yield more accurate data and sort cells that previously could not be identified.
  • In June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of its PREvalence™ ddPCR® SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Quantification Kit, a sensitive, accurate, and cost-effective tool used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in a community’s wastewater. ddPCR® technology is recommended in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines (CDC) for wastewater testing, and the use of the technology has been published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a dependable method to quantify viruses in wastewater.

Key Segments Covered in The Global Lab Accessories Industry Study

Global Lab Accessories Industry by Type:

  • Lab Microplates
  • Microplate Accessories
  • Lab Label Printers
  • Lab Pipettes
  • Lab Pumps
  • Lab Reagent Reservoirs
  • Lab Valves
  • Lab Tubings
  • Lab Wash Stations

Global Lab Accessories Industry by End User:

  • Lab Accessories for OEMs
  • Lab Accessories for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Lab Accessories for Hospitals and Private Laboratories
  • Lab Accessories for Academic Institutes
  • Lab Accessories for Research Institutes

