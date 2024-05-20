Global Bariatric Surgery Device Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 6.4% CAGR, Reaching US$3.4 Billion by 2034 | FMI Analysis

The Global Bariatric Surgery Device Industry is on track for a steady expansion, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases linked to unhealthy lifestyles. According to a recent analysis, the market is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034. This upward trajectory signifies a market valued at US$1,850.3 million in 2024 reaching an impressive US$3,440.8 million by 2034.

In response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, FMI embraced a multidisciplinary approach, steering a focused effort on the growth and development of the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Industry. The study not only provides crucial insights into the current growth dynamics but also outlines major revenue reforms that prevailed in the market as of 2021. Furthermore, it offers key takeaways anticipated to shape the market over the forecast period.

The team of analysts at Future Business Insights is focussing on research and market study to produce different Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Industry forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information about the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Industry.

What are the Main Factors Affecting the Industry Development of Bariatric Surgery Devices?

The market for bariatric surgical devices is thought to be primarily driven by the increased prevalence of obesity situations. The market for bariatric surgery equipment is anticipated to increase as the obese population becomes more aware of the issue. Other factors influencing the growth of the market for bariatric surgery equipment include the availability of surgeons trained in bariatric surgical methods. Due to the increased demand for bariatric procedures, both experienced and newly trained medical surgeons are honing and qualifying their surgical techniques. As a result, there is an increase in demand for bariatric surgery equipment. preventing dangers associated with obesity

Access to surgeons trained in bariatric surgical procedures

Due to the increased demand for bariatric procedures, both experienced and newly trained medical surgeons are honing and qualifying their surgical techniques. As a result, there is an increase in demand for bariatric surgery equipment.

Preventing dangers associated with obesity

Obese patients are at an increased risk of developing diabetes, hypertension, gastric reflux diseases, and blood pressure difficulties. The need for bariatric surgery equipment has greatly increased because the operations are meant to avoid the development of these disorders.

Less cutting techniques

Lower incisions are required for some bariatric procedures, such the small sleeve gastrectomy, which allows patients undergo the procedures without fear. Hospitals and weight-loss clinics use bariatric surgery equipment more as a result.

Global Bariatric Surgery Device Industry Key Players

Johnson & Johnson, Covidien Plc, Cousin Biotech, and Pare Surgical, Inc., among others are the some of the key companies in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Industry. Pharmaceutical and medical devices leaders such as Medtronic has launched flagship devices for sleeve gastrectomy, indicating the positive expansion of the global market. Government funding is also playing a major role in providing manufacturers with the capital required to produce enhanced devices for bariatric surgeries.

Global Bariatric Surgery Device Industry Segmentation

The global market for bariatric surgery devices can be segmented based on the type of

bariatric surgery

device used

Based on the different kinds of bariatric surgery procedures, the market is classified into,

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgery

Gastric Banding Surgery

Others

By device-type

Stapling Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Balloons

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

