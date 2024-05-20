Global Dental Units Market Projected to Reach USD 1,023.1 Million by 2032 exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%

The global dental units market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge to USD 1,023.1 Million by 2032, compared to USD 604.7 Million in 2022. This expansion, expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, underscores the industry’s resilience and promising outlook.

Several key factors are driving this growth trajectory in the global dental units market. The prevalence of dental disorders, including periodontal diseases, tooth decay, dental cracks, cavities, and gum diseases, is on the rise, thereby augmenting market demand. Additionally, the escalating awareness of dental aesthetics and ongoing advancements in dental setups contribute significantly to market expansion.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, coupled with the surge in medical tourism, further propels market growth. As the world’s population ages, the need for dental care increases, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry players.

A noteworthy trend contributing to market dynamics is the growing number of dentists, particularly in developing countries. For instance, India boasts the second-largest number of dentists globally, surpassing the ideal dentist-to-population ratio recommended by the World Health Organization. This surplus of dental professionals in emerging markets is anticipated to bolster market development in the forecast period.

In light of these factors, the global dental units market is poised for significant expansion, with ample opportunities for stakeholders across the industry landscape.

Rising Dental Concerns and Growing Awareness Drive Global Dental Units Market:

This highlights the key factors driving this market expansion:

With a dentist-to-population ratio exceeding the WHO recommendation, India exemplifies the positive impact of a growing dental workforce on the market.

This surge in dental concerns, coupled with increasing awareness and a growing dental professional population, paints a promising picture for the global dental units market. The market is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the coming years, presenting exciting prospects for industry players.

Key players covered in the report include:

Danaher Corporation

Takara Belmont Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy

KaVo Group

Dentsply Sirona

Ritter Dental

SMTmax

Pelton & Crane

ULTRADENT Dental-Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Dental Units Market Report:

Dental Units Market by Product Type:

Hydraulic Dental Units

Electromechanical Dental Unit Chairs

Dental Units Market by Chair Delivery System:

Over-the-patient Delivery Dental Units

Over-the-head Dental Unit Systems

Rare Dental Unit Delivery System

Side Dental Unit Delivery System

Dental Units Market by End Users:

Dental Units for Hospitals

Dental Units for Dental Clinics

Dental Units for Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Units Market by Region:

North American Dental Units Market

Latin American Dental Units Market

Europe Dental Units Market

Asia Pacific Dental Units Market

Middle East & Africa Dental Units Market

