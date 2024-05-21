Forecasting the Future of the Facial Rejuvenation Products Market: 2023-2030 Analysis

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry | Forecast 2030

Facial Injectable Market Insights

The global facial injectable market size was estimated at USD 10.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030. A growing focus on physical appearance among consumers has led to an increased demand for facial injectables in recent years. The presence of a large population susceptible to various signs of aging has also boosted the demand for facial injectable medicine globally. Signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging of the skin due to low facial elasticity, dark spots, and others, start appearing between 25 and 30 years of age and become more prominent from 30 to 65 years of age. Increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures due to various beauty campaigns being organized by key players in the market is also a driving factor for market growth.

Minimally invasive surgeries are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in the U.S., nearly 18 million minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic products were performed in 2020, out of which nearly 16 million products were minimally invasive. Thus, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the availability of a wide range of such treatment options, is driving market growth.

Skin Boosters Market Insights

The global skin boosters market size was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030.Skin boosters are micro-injections of hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals injected into the epidermis to revitalize, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin for a natural glow. The market is expected to grow due to factors such as changing beauty standards in developing and developed countries, growing financial accessibility to nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, increasing regulatory approval for new-age skin boosters, and growing cosmetic demand from the aging population.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is now an endemic in major regions and countries had a negative impact on the skin booster market. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report, a marginal downfall in nonsurgical aesthetic procedures was reported in 2020. Consequently, in December 2020, Merz Pharma, which manufactures Belotero, reported a moderate 10.3% decline in its yearly revenues due to COVID-19.

Facial Skincare Market Insights

The global facial skincare market was valued at USD 90.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Facial skincare products encompass a wide range of products designed to cleanse, nourish, treat, and protect the skin on the face. These products are formulated to address various skin concerns, such as acne, aging, dryness, sensitivity, and more. The growing emphasis on self-care and wellness has led people to view skincare as a form of self-care, contributing to the demand for products that enhance well-being.As the global population ages, there is a higher demand for anti-aging and age-defying skincare products that address concerns like wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin.

The pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several industries, skincare product manufacturers have witnessed an increase in product sales. Cases of skin irritation, such as acne, increased during the COVID-19 period due to prolonged use of face masks. As a result of this, consumers rely on skin care products to keep their skin hydrated. In addition, consumers have become more aware about maintaining their health and beauty after the outbreak.

In the past few years, facial care products have contributed to almost 70.0% share of the overall revenue in the skincare market. Manufacturers have realized the significance of these products among consumers and have shifted their focus toward facial beauty products. Manufacturers have started their brand campaigns through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to market their products. Furthermore, key players have collaborated with different celebrities and appointed them as brand ambassadors of their products to attract more customers.

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Insights

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. The rising consumption of cosmetics by both men and women and the negative social stigma associated with acne, especially from emerging economies, is majorly estimated to drive market growth. The aesthetics industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since most cosmetic products are not a medical necessity, lockdowns in several countries led to the closure of several beauty salons & med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, online sales of anti-acne cosmetics surged by the end of 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Moreover, the incidence of acne increased during the pandemic, which, in turn, accelerated the market growth. Acne is a highly prevalent skin disorder among adolescents. For instance, according to the National Health Service (NHS) UK, acne is a prevalent skin condition among teenagers and young adults. Approximately 95% of individuals aged 11 to 30 experience acne. It primarily affects girls aged 14 to 17 and boys aged 16 to 19. Acne typically appears intermittently for several years before gradually improving in the mid-20s. While many see their acne disappear by the mid-20s, some may continue to experience it into adulthood. Interestingly, around 3% of adults over 35 still contend with acne.

Competitive Insights

Mergers & acquisitions are one of the key sustainable strategies undertaken by market players. For instance, L’Oréal is planning to undertake mergers& acquisitions in India to expand its skin and make-up portfolio to meet the country’s increasing demand for cosmetic products. The manufacturers of skin booster products are aiming to strengthen their tie-ups with aesthetic facilities like dermatology clinics and Medspa to generate revenue. For instance, in October 2020, Allergan acquired the aesthetics division of Luminera which is an Israeli Research And Development company specializing in dermal fillers that are easy for injectors to work with and provide natural-looking, skin-rejuvenating results.

