Personal Computing Procurement, Supplier Ranking Methodology and Revenue Forecasts 20

Procurement of personal computing services refers to the process of acquiring computers, related hardware, and software for individual use or within an organization. The global market size was estimated at USD 205.5 billion in 2023. Efficient procurement ensures optimal performance, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with existing systems while maintaining a focus on security and user satisfaction. In 2023, North America held the largest share of the global market with 30%. This growth can be attributed to the dominating presence of key players, deployment of high-speed data infrastructure, advancements in laptop design and performance, innovation and sustainability initiatives by key players, and an increase in sales via e-commerce platforms.

Asia Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rise of commercial establishments, rapid infrastructure development, surge in product usage by emerging economies, capacity expansions by key suppliers, improvements in technology, and an increase in government initiatives. Key countries driving the growth in Asia Pacific include China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan, owing to efficient and low-cost production facilities, cheap costs of labor, and components such as semiconductors, and high demand growth from various commercial units.

These products are deployed by a wide range of end-users to execute a wide spectrum of day-to-day tasks, enable efficient administration, enhance employee productivity, and improve time management. Key end-users include corporate offices, educational establishments, government agencies, finance and accounting companies, and other sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and retail. For instance, finance and accounting firms utilize these products for financial analysis, budgeting, and tax preparation. Government agencies use these products for managing public records.

Key technology trends impacting the growth of this industry include thin clients, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) panels, convertible 2-in-1 Designs, AR and VR integration, and slim and lightweight design. Convertible 2-in-1 designs enable products to seamlessly transform between two modes such as laptop and tablet. These designs have hinges that facilitate a 360-degree rotation, enabling users to switch effortlessly. In laptop mode, these products have a physical keyboard and trackpad for efficient typing and multitasking. When detached from the keyboard, they are converted into lightweight tablets, suited for on-the-go use. These convertible products are also equipped with touchscreens, making them ideal for note-taking, drawing, and navigating applications.

Key suppliers that provide personal computing items compete based on product pricing, customization, compliance with environmental standards, lead time optimization, innovation in design aspects, and improvement of security options. Buyers in this market have diverse options for budget range, product specifications, supplementary services, product warranty, and after-sales options. Regulatory directives in several countries require suppliers to comply with stringent standards related to product durability, quality standards, safety measures, waste recycling, and environmental impact.

The prices of these products are impacted by numerous variables. Key elements affecting the prices include variations in the prices of raw materials and components, supply chain and logistical issues, labor cost fluctuations, and licensing and compliance needs. Commonly used raw materials such as plastic, glass, metals, aluminum, arsenic, and silicon undergo significant variations based on feedstock and energy costs. On a similar note, costs of components such as semiconductors, batteries, and motherboards may fluctuate due to several reasons.

For instance, in 2023, key manufacturers faced a major challenge in the form of semiconductor and chip shortages due to supply disturbances. These disruptions were driven by geopolitical conflicts and the U.S. sanctions on Chinese suppliers amid a tech war between the two nations. The increases in chip prices in turn had made the electronics and computing products very expensive in 2021 and 2022. The prices of semiconductors also increased to meet the growing demand for people worldwide. Similarly, aluminum is widely used in this sector, such as casing devices, computer parts, power lines, etc. Between July 2023 and January 2024, the global aluminum prices increased from USD 2,160 per MT to 2,201 per MT mainly due to increased demand in battery packs and casing. As a result, prices of products such as laptops / desktops also slightly increased.

Personal Computing Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The personal computing market comprises a fragmented landscape, with suppliers engaged in intense competition.

Due to the vigorous market competition, buyers within the industry have significant bargaining power and have the flexibility to switch to better alternatives.

China and the U.S. are favored as low-cost or best-cost countries within their respective regions for sourcing personal computing products due to their reasonable costs of low costs of electronic components and the presence of well-established manufacturing units.

The key cost components include raw materials and electronic components, labor, equipment, packaging and labeling, logistics and supply chain, and other costs. Other costs include R&D, rent and utilities, licensing and compliance, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and taxes.

Personal Computing Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Personal Computing category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 5% – 10% increase (Annually) from 2024 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Cost-plus pricing

competition-based pricing

bundled pricing

demand-based pricing

penetration pricing

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

past engagements

productivity

geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Geographical service provision,

industries served,

years in service,

employee strength,

revenue generated,

key clientele,

regulatory certifications,

product range,

processor type,

storage type,

use of sustainable materials,

delivery mode,

customer service,

others

Personal Computing Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Personal Computing Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a substantial transformation in this industry. During the pandemic, demand for these items from corporate offices increased considerably, to facilitate remote working trends such as virtual meetings and uninterrupted communication in work-from-home conditions. On a similar note, demand for these products from educational institutions also increased, to facilitate the increased requirement for conducting online lectures and using e-learning platforms.

Post the pandemic, key suppliers are catering to changing customer demands by providing enhanced security features, investing in innovative product design, optimizing product performance, improving screen resolution, and extending battery life in these products. For instance, in 2023, suppliers such as Dell, HP, and Apple launched a new series of laptops with design innovations, upgrades in processing speed, and superior display resolutions. In procurement, the best practices for finding suppliers include comparing pricing options, evaluating product specifications, assessing suppliers’ experience levels, analyzing client feedback, evaluating service capabilities, and comparing lead times.

List of Key Suppliers

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

