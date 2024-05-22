Lucintel Forecasts Canadian Siding Market to Reach $4.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Canadian siding market is projected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 from $3.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.

Browse 75 figures / charts and 60 tables in this 136 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Canadian siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and other materials), end use (residential and non-residential (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and others)), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and territory (Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that the vinyl will remain the largest material type over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

Within the Canadian siding market, residential will remain the largest as well as fastest end use market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

Ontario is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, due to growth in the building and construction industry.

Cornerstone Building Brands, James Hardie, CertainTeed, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Royal Building Products are the major suppliers in the Canadian siding providers.

