Agricultural Sprayers Market Anticipated 5.9% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-05-22

One of the primary drivers stimulating the demand for agricultural sprayers worldwide is the increasing emphasis on farm mechanization to meet the growing demand for food. Additionally, the rising popularity of self-propelled and aerial sprayers is contributing significantly to the surge in demand for agricultural sprayers across various regions.

The global agricultural sprayers market is anticipated to achieve a substantial size, projected to reach USD 3,106.1 million by 2023, with a subsequent growth rate forecasted at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. By the conclusion of 2033, total sales within the agricultural sprayers sector are expected to yield revenues amounting to USD 5,499.5 million.

Agricultural sprayers serve as essential equipment utilized for the application of liquid substances such as fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides to crops or plants. Through the efficient use of agricultural sprayers, farmers can effectively manage crop health throughout the crop growth cycle, ensuring optimal yields and crop quality.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, a groundbreaking innovation entered the agricultural landscape with the introduction of Herbicide GUSS, an autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer developed by GUSS Automation. Positioned as the first and sole autonomous sprayer of its kind, this revolutionary product offers farmers unprecedented convenience and safety. Available exclusively at select John Deere dealerships, the Herbicide GUSS is equipped with cutting-edge technology that enables remote monitoring via a laptop, effectively eliminating the need for direct exposure to any sprayed chemicals.

In a strategic move aimed at further advancing agricultural spraying technology, AGCO Corporation made a significant investment in December 2021. AGCO acquired a 2.9% equity stake in Greeneye Technology, a prominent leader in AI-driven spraying equipment headquartered in Israel. This partnership underscores AGCO’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions and leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to enhance spraying efficiency and precision in agriculture. Through this collaboration, AGCO aims to drive forward the development of state-of-the-art spraying equipment that offers unparalleled performance and sustainability in crop protection.

Key Companies

  • AGCO Corporation
  • Bucher Industries AG
  • Buhler Industries Inc. (Rostselmash)
  • CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Deere and Company
  • EXEL Industries
  • Jacto Inc.
  • KUBOTA Corporation
  • Mahindra and Mahindra Limited
  • STIHL
  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Crystal Crop Protection Limited
  • Househam Sprayers Limited
  • John Rhodes AS Limited
  • Boston Crop Sprayers Limited
  • Avison Sprayers
  • ASPEE India
  • Taizhou Sunny Crop Machinery Co., Ltd

Industry Segmentation

By Type:

  • Handheld
  • Self-Propelled
    • Low HP
    • Medium HP
    • High HP
  • Tractor Mounted
  • Trailed
  • Aerial

By Farm Size:

  • Large
  • Medium
  • Small

By Nozzle Type:

  • Hydraulic
  • Gaseous
  • Centrifugal
  • Thermal

By Power Source:

  • Fuel Based
  • Electric and Battery Driven
  • Solar
  • Manual

By Capacity:

  • Ultra-Low Volume
  • Low Volume
  • High Volume

By Crop Type:

  • Cereals
      • Corn
      • Wheat
      • Rice
      • Other Cereals and Grains
  • Oilseeds
      • Soybean
      • Rapeseed/Canola
      • Sunflower and Cottonseed
      • Other Oilseeds
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Other Crop Types

By Usage:

  • Field Sprayers
  • Orchard Sprayers
  • Gardening Sprayers

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Russia and Belarus
  • Balkan and Baltics
  • Central Asia
  • South Asia Pacific
  • East Asia
  • Middle East and Africa

