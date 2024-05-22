Exploring the Dynamic Growth of the Male Infertility Care Market

Male Infertility Industry | Forecast 2030

The global male infertility market size was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95% from 2023 to 2030.

New product approvals, commercialization of home-based diagnostic kits, increase in the incidence of infertility leading to higher diagnosis rate, and rise in awareness are some of the key factors expected to drive the market.

Increasing demand for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is a major cause of the growth in the male infertility industry’s global revenue. ARTs can help males with no sperm, abnormal sperm, or sperm with poor motility. Furthermore, a higher success rate than other medications and advancements in technology are expected to increase the demand for ART, which is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Male Infertility Diagnosis Market Insights

The global male infertility diagnosis market size was valued at USD 343.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% from 2023 to 2030. A study published in the Journal of Urology in 2020 mentioned that the prevalence of male infertility in the U.S. was around 15%. This can be attributed to the increase in consumption of alcohol, smoking, obesity, stress, and lifestyle changes. Studies have shown that smoking can damage sperm DNA, reduce sperm motility & count, and increase the percentage of abnormal sperm. It can also lead to erectile dysfunction and decreased libido. Smoking can also affect the success rate of ARTs, such as IVF. Thus, as a result of the abovementioned factors, the increasing incidence of infertility is expected to help the market grow. Microscopic examination is an important diagnostic test for male infertility. It involves the analysis of a semen sample under a microscope to evaluate the quantity, quality, and motility of sperm. The test can help identify issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm motility, and abnormal sperm morphology.

Based on diagnosis techniques, DNA fragmentation test accounted for the largest share of 21.76% of the diagnosis market in 2022, due to its ability to provide reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity. It is also expected to exhibit the strongest growth during the forecast period. The manual method is still widely used for semen analysis in developing economies. However, this method is expected to be replaced by computer-assisted semen analysis in the coming years.

Male Infertility Treatment Market Insights

The global male infertility treatment market is valued at USD 3.68 billion as of 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.86% for the forecast period 2023-2030. High adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is a significant driver for the male infertility market. The increasing awareness and acceptance of ART have led to a surge in demand for these procedures. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of ART has doubled in the past decade in the U.S. alone.

In 2022, ART dominated the market with a revenue share of 71.11% and is likely to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Drugs and hormonal therapy are preferred for initial treatment. ART is usually preferred in case treatment with medication fails.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and techniques have significantly improved the success rate of ART procedures. For instance, the use of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) has resulted in higher success rates of IVF procedures by helping identify chromosomally normal embryos. Hence, as a result of the aforementioned factors, the male infertility market may grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

Development of innovative technologies, acquisitions, and partnerships or collaborations for the development & commercialization of products are some of the key strategies undertaken by companies to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2022, Endo International plc and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) reported the launch of Peyronie’s Self-Assessment app. Moreover, market players are availing certification from regulatory agencies to strengthen their position in the market.

