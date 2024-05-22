Lucintel Forecasts Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $298.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to reach an estimated $298.4 billion by 2030 from $175.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for generic and specialty medicines, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities, and rising trend for CMOs (contract manufacturing organization) for “one-stop-shop” benefit.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by services (manufacturing [API, FDF (parenteral, injectable, tablet, capsule, and oral liquid)], drug development, and biologics manufacturing), end use industry (big pharmaceutical, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical, and generic pharmaceutical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

Lucintel forecasts that biologics manufacturing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing need for producing vaccines and biosimilars.

Within this market, big pharmaceutical segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing trend among large pharmacies to contract out pharmaceutical production in order to minimize the pricing pressure and pipeline issues in their operations along with increasing demand for optimization of execution costs as bestselling medication patents expires.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand from geriatric population, growing outsourcing activities and expansion of manufacturing capabilities of the local key players in the region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Lonza, Almac Group, Recipharm, Patheon, Grifols International, Dalton Pharma Services, and AbbVie are the major suppliers in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

