Influencer Marketing Platform Procurement Competitive Landscape, and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Influencer Marketing Platform Category Overview

The influencer marketing platform category is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, North America accounted for 30% of the market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe witnesses the fastest growth rate owing to wider adoption of branding practices and concentrating on expanding their market penetration and gaining a sizable consumer base through micro & nano-influencers.

In 2022, the fashion and lifestyle segment held substantial industry share in terms of end-usage owing to the growing number of high-end lifestyle and fashion brands trying to be more approachable to consumers. Influencers are used by a number of fashion brands to promote new apparel and accessories, keeping the public up to date on the newest trends. The potential of influencer marketing to build brand awareness in the fashion sector is one of its greatest benefits. Due to the proliferation of social media, it is difficult for companies to differentiate themselves from the competition because consumers are continually exposed to marketing from multiple brands. However, influencers have the ability to break through the clutter and connect with a niche audience.

2

Technologies such as virtual influencers, artifical intelligence, and data analytics are expected to strengthen influencer marketing platforms. In order to target the ideal customers, a virtual influencer gives more creative freedom and cost-effective customization. Several brands and businesses are having trouble evaluating the platform’s outcomes even after it has been widely adopted. As a result, rising smartphone adoption, increased use of high-speed internet, rising numbers of social media accounts, falling data streaming costs, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are all contributing to the growing demand for video content and live interactive sessions.

Influencer Marketing Platform Intelligence Highlights

The global influencer marketing platform category is moderately fragmented, with majority of the key market players offering comprehensive solutions with a wide variety of features.

India is the preferred low-cost/best cost country for sourcing influencer marketing. As the nation’s digital infrastructure is getting better and more Indians have access to the internet, numerous opportunities are opening up for both businesses and marketers.

The threat of new entrants is anticipated to stay low and it is relatively easy for new companies to start up and compete with established players.

License cost / subscription fee, personnel, maintenance & upgradation, training & certification costs, and support are the major cost components of Influencer Marketing Platforms. Other costs include utility costs, administrative expenses, renewal costs, data migration costs, and security.

Influencer Marketing Platform Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Influencer Marketing Platform category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 5% – 10% increase (Annually) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Subscription-pricing

Competition-based pricing

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

past engagements

productivity

geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Years in service,

geographic service provision,

certifications,

influencer search & discovery,

free trials / demos,

performance tracking,

creator marketplace,

content management,

campaign analytics,

others

Influencer Marketing Platform Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Influencer Marketing Platform Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Influencer marketing platforms saw a huge increase in popularity after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The advertising agencies and production companies were compelled to postpone the planned commercial shoots due to the government-mandated lockdown limitations, which prompted the businesses to turn towards alternative promotion strategies such as influencer marketing. Influencer marketing was also made more prevalent by the increased social media activities during the lockdown. This trend is being continued even after there are no further lockdowns and the pandemic is in control. As a result, the outbreak of pandemic supported the global category in several ways such as increased number of live streams, bringing platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels into popular culture, fueling emergence of micro influencers, creation of authentic content in an unusual timeframe, discovering other paths to purchase, redistribution of media & advertising budgets, and higher consumption of content.

List of Key Suppliers

AspireIQ, Inc.

CreatorIQ

Grin Technologies Inc.

JuliusWorks, LLC

Klear.com Ltd.

Kolsquare

Mavrck LLC

NeoReach

Onalytica Ltd

Traackr, Inc.

Upfluence

Webfluential Global Limited

