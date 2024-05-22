Global Labels Market to Reach US$ 67.36 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Pressure-Sensitive Labels and Smart Labels

The global labels market is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 41.75 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 67.36 billion by the end of 2033. Sales of labels are expected to augment, with the top 5 players holding 10-15% of the global labels market share in 2023.

Key Market Insights:

Pressure-Sensitive Labels (PSL) Segment Dominance: The PSL segment is projected to hold a major portion of the global labels industry during the forecast period. These labels are known for their ability to withstand different environmental conditions and ease of application. By the end of the forecast period, the PSL segment is anticipated to hold around three-fourths of the market share.

Rising Demand for Smart Labels: The need for better safety and authenticity among end-use industries is expected to bolster the demand for smart labels, creating new growth opportunities in the global market. The labels market is projected to grow 1.7 times the current value between 2023 and 2033.

Global Labels Market: Segmentation Insights

The global labels market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end-use and region.

By product type, self-adhesive labels is projected to be the largest sub-segment, estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 21,150 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the assessment period 2017-2026

By material type, plastic films is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment in terms of value and is likely to be valued at nearly US$ 36,150 Mn at the end of 2026 and is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the assessment period.

By end use, food is expected to be the largest sub-segment in terms of value, estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 16,600 Mn by the end of 2017 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of assessment.

By region, APEJ is expected to lead the global labels market in terms of revenue in the year 2017 with a valuation of about US$ 10,400 Mn by 2017 end. The APEJ regional market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the period of assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global labels market comprises a specific section devoted to study the competition landscape of this market in which key players operating in the market are profiled. This section also contains important information about the companies such as the company overview, key financials, geographical reach, SWOT analysis, key strategies, etc. The companies that have been featured in this research study include WS Packaging Group, Inc., UPM Raflatac, Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc., 3M Company, Herma Gmbh, Lintec Corporation and Bemis Company.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Pressure Sensitive Labels

Shrink Labels

Stretch Labels

Wet Glue Labels

Others (In-mold, pre-gummed, etc.)

By Material Type:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) LDPE HDPE LLDPE Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others

Paper

Foil

By Printing Technique:

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Offset Printing

Letterpress Printing

By Ink Type:

Solvent Based

Water Based

UV Based

Others (Latex Based, etc.)

By End Use:

Food Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Products Baby Food Chilled/Frozen Food Others (Snacks, etc.)

Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Pharmaceutical Tablet/Capsules Cream & Ointment Liquid Syrup Others

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare & Toiletries

Chemicals

Automobiles

Other Consumer Durables

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

What to Expect in Our Report?

(1) A complete section of the Global Labels market report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the Global Labels market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the Global Labels market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the Global Labels market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Global Labels Market report.

