Wildlife Conservation-driven Safari Tourism Trends Shaping the Industry by 2030

The increasing disposable income and the rising middle class in many countries have led to a growing desire for unique and experiential travel experiences. Safari tourism offers an immersive and adventurous experience in the wild, appealing to the aspirations of modern travelers. The growing interest in sustainable and responsible tourism practices has contributed to the growth of safari tourism. Travelers are seeking experiences that promote conservation efforts, support local communities, and protect wildlife habitats. Safaris often involve eco-friendly practices and provide opportunities for travelers to engage in wildlife conservation activities. Furthermore, advancements in transportation and infrastructure have made safari destinations more accessible to a larger audience. Improved air connectivity, better road networks, and enhanced tourism infrastructure in safari regions have made it easier for travelers to access remote wildlife areas.

According to a recent report by the UNWTO titled ‘Towards Measuring the Economic Value of Wildlife Watching Tourism in Africa,’ wildlife tourism represents 7% of the global tourism market and demonstrates a steady annual growth rate of around 3%. The report further states that the entrance fees for protected sites and areas contribute to approximately USD 142 million in revenue across 14 African countries. These findings underscore the significant economic value and growth potential of wildlife tourism in Africa. This figure is projected to increase in the future, driven by the growing demand from travelers, particularly millennials, who are seeking tourism activities that offer immersive experiences in pristine natural environments and the opportunity to observe wildlife in their natural habitats.

Adventure Safari Tourism Market Insights

Adventure safaris are experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand from travelers, including millennials, for unique and immersive travel experiences. These safaris offer thrilling activities such as walking safaris and hot air balloon rides, going beyond traditional wildlife viewing. Travel companies and tour operators are capitalizing on this trend by introducing adventure safari packages to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in February 2023, Arabian Adventures, a leading destination management company and tour operator in the UAE, is responding to high demand by reintroducing an enhanced version of its Jeep Adventure Safari. The safari is designed to showcase the hidden gems of the UAE, with a curated itinerary that encompasses six key locations. The itinerary includes remarkable sites such as Camel Rock, Buhais Geology Park, Shawka Pools, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the ‘Valley of the Caves’ at Al Faya Mountain, and Wadi Al Helo. This unique and immersive experience allows travelers to uncover the wonders of the UAE’s natural and cultural heritage.

The allure of exploring breathtaking natural landscapes, encountering wildlife up close, and engaging in thrilling activities like game drives and bushwalks has resonated with adventure-seeking travelers. This growing interest in experiential travel is driving the growth of the adventure safari tourism market.

Group travel is a prominent trend in the adventure safari tourism market, with millennials showing a strong inclination towards group travel experiences. According to a recent study conducted by the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), a division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, it was found that 37% of millennials in Europe expressed a strong preference for group travel with friends in 2021.

Friend groups often exhibit common interests and preferences in seeking thrilling experiences, exploration, and embracing new challenges, making adventure safari activities an attractive choice for them to engage in enjoyable and boundary-pushing endeavors collectively.

Private Safari Tourism Market Insights

The private safari tourism segment is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for exclusive and tailored experiences among travelers. Factors such as customization, exclusivity, luxury accommodations, personalized services, and expert guides are driving the growth of this segment, contributing to the overall expansion of the market. Tour operators are increasingly launching private safari tours to cater to the growing demand for personalized and exclusive experiences among travelers. These private tours offer a range of benefits, including customized itineraries, flexible schedules, and the opportunity to explore remote and pristine locations.

For instance, in March 2021, Augustine’s Adventure Africa (AA Africa), one of the leading tour operators in Africa introduced enhanced and customizable tour packages for Tanzania, aiming to provide clients with an unforgettable and visually captivating experience. Their newly launched private adventure safari in Tanzania offers optional extensions to various destinations such as Zanzibar, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, and Victoria Falls. The launch of private safari tours by tour operators reflects the industry’s commitment to meeting the evolving preferences and expectations of discerning travelers, providing them with unique and tailored adventures in the wilderness.

The private safari tourism market has witnessed significant growth attributed to the increasing preference of friend groups for exclusive and customized travel experiences. This segment offers tailored itineraries, personalized services, luxury accommodations, and expert guides, catering to the specific interests and preferences of friends traveling together. The desire for privacy, flexibility, and the opportunity to bond and create lasting memories in a group setting has fueled the demand for private safari tours among friends. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the private safari tourism market in the coming years, as tour operators continue to develop and promote specialized offerings for this segment.

