FMI Projects Global Plucker Machine Market to Exceed USD 2,474 Million Valuation by 2033, Driving a Steady Growth of 4.5% CAGR

The plucker machine market is on a significant upward trajectory, projected to reach a valuation of USD 2,474 million by 2033, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth is fueled by the crucial role plucker machines play in the agricultural sector, leading to substantial cost reductions and overall efficiency improvements.

Recognizing the transformative potential of plucker machines, the agricultural industry is increasingly adopting innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of small-scale farmers. These machines have become indispensable tools for enhancing productivity and reducing manual labor requirements, particularly in areas such as small-scale chicken farming and the harvesting of fruits and vegetables. As plucker machines continue to prove themselves as cost-effective and efficiency-enhancing alternatives to traditional methods, the market remains dedicated to innovation and meeting the dynamic demands of the agricultural landscape.

Sheep Handling Equipment Sector: Accelerated Growth Envisaged

Comparing the projected trajectory with the observed 4% CAGR between 2016 and 2022, the sheep handling equipment sector is poised for an accelerated expansion, manifesting a 4.5% CAGR spanning from 2023 to 2033. The market’s average growth pattern, predicted to hover around 62.2% between 2022 and 2033, attests to its dynamic evolution and resilience demonstrated across a gamut of applications. This robust pace of development underscores the sector’s adaptability and evolving dynamics within a transformative agricultural landscape.

Automated Plucking Machine Influencing the Market Share:

The market for plucker machine is anticipated to rise as processed poultry products become more popular. The demand for plucking machines is anticipated to rise due to the rising demand for convenience foods and the rising consumption of processed poultry.

The development of automated plucker machines and the growing emphasis on food safety and cleanliness are the key growth factors of the plucker machine.

While automated plucker machines are more compassionate and effective than hand plucking machines, the growing concern for animal welfare is predicted to increase demand.

The sales of plucker machine are anticipated to be constrained by the high cost. The market growth is expected to be constrained by a lack of technological know-how and skilled workforce.

Fast Food Chains Extended Operations Raises the Demand for Plucker Machine:

Plucker machines are being used by fast food restaurants quickly to meet client demand effectively and quickly. Popular fast food restaurants like KFC, Domino’s, McDonald’s Corporation, and Taco Bell are expanding into new countries. Over the projection period, this is likely to increase the adoption of plucker machine.

The top manufacturers of plucker machines concentrate on developing state-of-the-art processing equipment. Due to this newly created machinery, several products made of bird meat now have extended shelf lives.

Recent Developments:

New loan facilities of USD 63,200,000 were closed by Ardisam, Inc. and Huntington Business Credit in June 2022. The funds from the facility were used to refinance existing debt and continue financing working capital expansion.

The purchase of superior equipment group, Inc. by John Bean Technologies Corporation, was disclosed in June 2019. The acquisition of premier brings us one step closer to realizing our goal of dominating the chicken market and providing premium products and services.

