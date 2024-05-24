Global Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market to Reach US$653.0 Million by 2033, Driven by Environmental Concerns

The global compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with forecasts indicating a value of US$ 653.0 million by 2033, up from US$ 318.1 million in 2023, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% over the forecast period. This surge is propelled by increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the rising demand for plastic alternatives.

The escalating demand for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags is driven by several factors, including the global shift towards eco-friendly materials and heightened health consciousness among consumers. As plastic pollution continues to pose a significant threat to the environment, there is a growing emphasis on adopting sustainable alternatives.

The proliferation of technology and government initiatives aimed at promoting eco-friendly materials further augments market opportunities for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags. End-use industries such as retail, institutional, and industrial sectors are increasingly adopting these bags, spurred by the need for sustainable waste management practices.

Moreover, the rapid growth of organic products and the focus on sustainability are fueling demand for compostable & biodegradable refuse bags across various sectors. From hospitals and hotels to restaurants and households, there is a growing preference for eco-friendly waste disposal solutions.

Manufacturers are focused on manufacturing sustainable bags to reduce environmental plastic pollution. According to a survey, around 150 million metric tons (MMT) of plastic are already floating in the oceans, and due to its hazardous chemical, millions of aquatic animal’s life die annually. Moreover, several reports found that micro-plastics can affect plants’ soil pH and rooting ability. Therefore, manufacturers have been using eco-friendly solutions to develop paper bags to control environmental pollution.

Which Product Type Segment is leading in the Market?

The compostable category leads the product type segment in the global market by capturing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The compostable segment is increasing due to its natural plant stretch. These bags are biodegradable, leak-proof, and fully recyclable. As a result, the demand for compostable bags is growing due to their superior advantages and quality.

Key Takeaways:

The compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 653.0 million by 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.5%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The United States compostable & biodegradable refuse bags market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.0%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

The prominent vendors are growing the market by contributing essential roles during the forecast period. Globally, the rising pollution through plastic is a huge problem. To solve this problem, manufacturers are using sustainable and innovative products that may reduce environmental pollution. Therefore, rising research and development activities to use eco-friendly bags are expected to increase the market growth.

Prominent Players in the Market are as follows:

Mondi Group

Sphere Group

Vegware Global

VICTOR Güthoff & Partner GmbH

Cedo Ltd.

BioBag International AS

PLAST-UP

Polybags Ltd

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Plastiroll Oy Ltd

The Biodegradable Bag Company Ltd

QUICKPACK Haushalt + Hygiene GmbH

The Compost Bag Company

SIMPAC

TERDEX GmbH

Recent Developments in the Global Compostable & Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market are:

In Jun 2020, India’s leading Oxo-biodegradable and compostable bags- Ecosac Utility Bags, introduced Kachra Sack Line bags. These bags are eco-friendly and efficient in controlling environment pollution.

Market by Category

By Capacity:

7 to 20 Gallons

20 to 30 Gallons

30 to 40 Gallons

40 to 55 Gallons

Above 55 Gallons

By Product Type:

Biodegradable

Compostable

By Material Type

PLA

PBS

PBAT

PHA

Starch Blends

Cellophane

Paper

By Thickness:

0 to 0.7 mil

7 to 0.9 mil

9 to 1.5 mil

Above 1.5 mil

By End Use:

Retail & Consumer

Industrial

Institutional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

