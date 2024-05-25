Residential Heating and Cooling Offers Residential Comfort Club for Ultimate Peace of Mind

Schaumburg, Illinois, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Residential Heating and Cooling is pleased to offer their Residential Comfort Club. The Comfort Club is designed to provide homeowners with unmatched peace of mind and exclusive benefits.

The Residential Comfort Club offers a comprehensive 21-point inspection and tune-up, ensuring that all heating and cooling systems are operating at peak performance. It also provides the No Breakdown Guarantee. In the unlikely event of a breakdown, members will receive coverage up to the annual cost of their plan.

As a token of appreciation for their loyal members, Residential Heating and Cooling offers a New Furnace + A/C Loyalty Discount. Members will receive a $50/year discount for every continuous year they remain on the plan, allowing them to save even more on their heating and cooling needs. Comfort Club members can also take advantage of a 30 percent discount on all repairs, available 24/7/365, including nights and weekends.

To further enhance their commitment to customer satisfaction, Residential Heating and Cooling offers an extended seven-year parts and labor guarantee on all repairs for Comfort Club members. This exceptional warranty provides members with long-term protection and confidence in the quality of their repairs.

Friends and family can also enjoy a 30 percent discount on services if they are within the Residential Heating and Cooling service area. Furthermore, members of the Residential Comfort Club enjoy an impressive 13-year labor warranty on all equipment installations, in addition to the standard 10-year parts warranty.

For more information about the Residential Comfort Club and to explore its benefits, visit the Residential Heating and Cooling website or call 847-637-5331.

About Residential Heating and Cooling: Residential Heating and Cooling is a leading provider of heating and cooling solutions for homeowners. With a commitment to exceptional service, top-quality products, and customer satisfaction, Residential Heating and Cooling ensures homeowners enjoy optimal home comfort.

Company: Residential Heating and Cooling

Address: 479 W Wise Rd

City: Schaumburg

State: IL

Zip code: 60193

Telephone number: 847-637-5331