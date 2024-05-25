Grand Launch of Metadrob: Introducing Zero Code Virtual Showroom Solution for Retailers

Jaipur, India, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Metadrob, a 3D virtual store creator tool has officially launched. This complete solution will transform your regular 2D online store into an awesome 3D virtual store. If you are thinking about coding then zero coding is required. Build your virtual showroom by simply using the drag-and-drop feature.

Metadrob is a SaaS-based 3D virtual showroom creator platform that provides ultimate solutions to retailers that help them to create 3D immersive virtual showrooms.

During an interview, Mr. Adhyan Mangal, the visionary CEO of Metadrob said, “A virtual store or a virtual showroom is similar to an online store, but cooler. Instead of visiting a physical store, you can access and shop from mobile and computers in a virtual world with a realistic in-store shopping experience like never before.”

He further says, “You can view products from all angles in a 360-degree view, zoom in to look closely and easily access detailed information about each product with just a click, all from the comfort of your home. It’s like having your physical store right on your screen.”

Shopping is much more fun and easy now because you can see everything you like without getting up from your couch.

What are the Key Features of Metadrob?

Zero Coding Experience : If you are thinking about coding then No coding is required. Just drag & drop.

: If you are thinking about coding then No coding is required. Just drag & drop. No Physical Space Required : Space? Who Needs It? Forget about the limitations of physical store space. You can create your virtual store in a virtual space. It is accessible with computer systems & smartphones.

: Space? Who Needs It? Forget about the limitations of physical store space. You can create your virtual store in a virtual space. It is accessible with computer systems & smartphones. Time-Saving Solution : Save Time, Save Money. Creating your virtual store in less than 60 minutes.

: Save Time, Save Money. Creating your virtual store in less than 60 minutes. Unlock Valuable Insights : With this feature of real-time analytics, you will gain valuable customer insights.

: With this feature of real-time analytics, you will gain valuable customer insights. Enhance Customers’ Shopping Experience: Provide customers with an immersive shopping experience.

This tool is a complete game-changer for retailers who aim to offer a next-level shopping experience to their customers. Metadrob team is committed to assisting retailers with this new technology so they can achieve their business goals and reach their full potential. With the help of Metadrob, online retailers can provide immersive shopping experiences to their customers while saving them lots of time and money.

About Metadrob

