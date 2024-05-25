The Aves @ Twelve100: The New Benchmark for Student Apartments in Orlando

Orlando, Florida, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Aves @ Twelve100 is excited to announce the official opening of its premier student housing complex, perfectly located to cater to students across Orlando. With modern facilities and a focus on community and comfort, The Aves @ Twelve100 is setting a new standard for student living in the city.

Designed with students in mind, The Aves @ Twelve100 offers a range of fully furnished apartments that blend stylish interiors with functional design. Each unit features state-of-the-art amenities, including high-speed internet, smart TVs, and in-unit laundry facilities, ensuring students have everything they need to succeed academically and personally. The property is equipped with the latest security technology, including keycard access and a 24/7 on-site security team, providing peace of mind for students and their families.

Beyond the apartments, The Aves @ Twelve100 boasts an array of communal facilities designed to enhance student life. The complex includes study rooms, a fitness center, and recreational areas where students can relax and socialize. The outdoor spaces feature swimming pools and sports courts, perfect for enjoying the Florida sunshine.

To learn more about The Aves @ Twelve100, please visit their website or call (689) 407 – 6291.

About The Aves @ Twelve100: The Aves @ Twelve100 is a leading provider of student apartments in Orlando, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Located strategically near major universities, The Aves @ Twelve100 caters to the needs of students with superior amenities, dedicated staff, and a commitment to safety. Our mission is to create a dynamic living environment that enhances student life and promotes personal growth.

Company: The Aves @ Twelve100

Address: 12100 Sterling University Ln

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Zip Code: 32826

Telephone Number: (689) 407 – 6291