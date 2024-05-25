Girlington Garage Hosts Book Signing Event to Support Automotive Education Scholarship

South Burlington, VT, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Girlington Garage is thrilled to announce an upcoming book signing event featuring acclaimed author Chaya Milchtein. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th, starting at 6:00 pm. This exciting occasion will celebrate literature and support a noble cause—the launch of the Jill Trotta scholarship.

The book signing event promises to be an engaging and enriching experience for attendees. Chaya Milchtein will be present to sign copies of her latest work, Mechanic Shop Femme, and engage with fans. Guests can meet the author, discuss her literary journey, and purchase signed copies of her book. In addition to celebrating literature, the event will serve a greater purpose. Tickets for the book signing are priced at just $5, with proceeds going towards the Jill Trotta scholarship. This scholarship, launching in the fall of 2024, aims to support queer individuals and women pursuing an automotive education. Funds raised will contribute to providing toolboxes and other essential resources for those embarking on a career in the automotive industry.

“We are committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the automotive sector,” Demeny Pollitt added. “The Jill Trotta scholarship will empower individuals from underrepresented groups to pursue their passion for automotive technology and mechanics.” To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees, tickets for the book signing event will be staggered to reduce lineup times. Multiple time slots are available for booking, accommodating various schedules and preferences.

For further details and ticket information, interested individuals are encouraged to visit The Mechanic Shop Femme website at https://mechanicshopfemme.com/book/.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Chaya Milchtein, at Girlington Garage, support a worthy cause, and celebrate the power of literature. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 16th, and join us at Girlington Garage for an unforgettable evening.