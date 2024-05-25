Appjetty Announces New Features for Calendar 365 that Enhance Scheduling and Integration Capabilities

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Appjetty, the online store for software products like apps, themes, extensions, and plugins, announced the latest features integrated with Calendar 365. These updates are designed to significantly enhance the user experience for clients by streamlining the process of organizing meetings, events, and appointments with unprecedented efficiency and ease.

The latest features of Calendar 365 include:

Global Events: Make personal interactions easier than ever with the ability to seamlessly schedule one-on-one meetings. It is ideal for consultations, catch-ups, or any time when a personal touch is needed.

Group Events: Scheduling a team meeting, client presentation, or other brainstorming event with the entire team is easy.

Round-Robin: For Fair distribution of the appointments between the members.

In addition to all the dynamic scheduling functionalities, Calendar 365’s two-way Sync with Google Calendar, MS Outlook, and Zoom unifies the scheduling. Users can now filter with Regarding fields in Entity Calendar for better visualization.

“We are excited to roll out these new features, which reflect our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and user-friendly scheduling tool on the market,” said Maulik Shah, CEO of Biztech, the parent company of Appjetty. With these updates, Calendar 365 will simplify the process of organizing meetings and events and ensure a seamless, integrated experience for our users.”

The new features of Calendar 365 are available now. Existing customers can easily access these updates, while new users are encouraged to explore how Calendar 365 can transform their scheduling and event management processes.

For more information about Calendar 365 and the latest updates, please visit www.appjetty.com.

About Appjetty

Appjetty is a trusted software solution provider specializing in app, plugins, and extensions for Magento, WordPress, SugarCRM, SuiteCRM, Odoo, and Dynamics CRM. With focus on innovation and quality, Appjetty helps businesses streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve their digital transformation goals.

Email: sales@appjetty.com

Contact No.: +1 (949) 787-0877

Website: www.appjetty.com