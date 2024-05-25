Crehan Carpentry & Construction Introduces Expanded Home Extension Services

Dunboyne, Ireland, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Crehan Carpentry & Construction, a reputable family-owned business renowned for its years of expert professional work, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive Home Extension services. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Crehan Carpentry & Construction now offers a range of extension options to meet the diverse needs and preferences of their clients.

From single-storey extensions to second-storey extensions and even double- or multi-storey extensions, Crehan Carpentry & Construction caters to every requirement with precision and expertise through its new services. Additionally, the company provides Lift & Build Under services, ensuring that clients can maximise space utilisation effectively.

“One of the hallmarks of our service is the provision of free consultations,” says the spokesperson at Crehan Carpentry & Construction. “We believe in understanding our clients’ needs thoroughly to deliver tailored solutions that exceed expectations.”

With a focus on convenience and efficiency, Crehan Carpentry & Construction assures clients a turnkey finish, covering every aspect of the project from start to finish. This includes design conceptualisation, construction, and final touches, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for homeowners.

“While we primarily cover Meath, Dublin, and Kildare, we offer home extension services near me,” the spokesperson adds. We are committed to serving as many homeowners as possible, delivering exceptional results no matter the location.”

Addressing common concerns regarding planning permission, Crehan Carpentry & Construction clarifies that homeowners can add up to 40 sq. meters to the rear of their homes without the need for planning permission. Similarly, attic conversions do not require planning permission, offering homeowners more flexibility in enhancing their living spaces.

Are Customers Happy With Crehan Carpentry & Construction’s Services?

Reflecting on the company’s dedication and professionalism, satisfied client Gordon Byrne shares his experience: “The highly professional and talented crew at Crehan Carpentry & Construction did a huge amount of work around our house, completing everything before the deadlines. They went out of their way to make the renovation process as easy as possible for us, and the results were fantastic. I can’t recommend them highly enough!”

About Crehan Carpentry & Construction

Crehan Carpentry & Construction is a distinguished name in home renovations, offering comprehensive services to transform spaces of any scale. With a dedicated family team comprising seasoned experts in various fields, including electrical, plumbing, building, and kitchen fitting, we stand prepared to tackle renovation projects of all sizes and complexities.

Backed by over 30 years of extensive experience, Crehan Carpentry & Construction boasts a stellar reputation for excellence in every aspect of the construction process.