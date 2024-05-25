USA and Canada Fence Screen Market Growing at 5.7% CAGR by 2033

Increased use of fence screens or privacy screens to reduce outsiders’ view while maintaining privacy and protection from close neighbours and loud noises is expected to boost growth. Their diverse applications, as well as their inexpensive cost, would increase their market demand.

The USA and Canada fence screen market is projected to be worth USD 74.9 million. The market is likely to expand at a steady pace by witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033. It is anticipated to be valued at USD 130.9 million by 2033.

Easy availability of fence screens in a wide variety of colors, shapes, and sizes is another crucial factor that would boost sales. As compared to rural areas, fence screens are extensively used in urban areas as homes are located in closer proximity to each other.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16534

The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is another crucial factor pushing sales in the USA and canada fence screens market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in USA-based hospitals alone, hospital-acquired infections account for around 1.7 million infections. Every year, these infections cause about 99,000 deaths. Out of these, 14% are bloodstream infections, 15% are pneumonia, 22% are surgical site infections, and 32% are urinary tract infections.

Competitive Landscape: USA and Canada Fence Screen Market

Ball Fabrics

Tenax Corporation

FenceScreen Inc.

Putterman Athletics

Seegars Fence Company

Eagle Industries

Fence Screen Depot

Rolascreen

Sunesta

Artisan Panels Inc.among others.

USA and Canada Fence Screen Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Panels

Frames

Outdoor Shades

Patio Furniture

Fence

Nets

Hedges

Pleached Trees

Free Standing Walls

Others

By Type:

Fixed

Folding

Mobile

By Material:

Polyethylene

Wood

Polyester

Bamboo

Plastic

Fabric & Cotton

Metal

Others

By Sales Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Others

By Application:

Residential Buildings

Commercial & Industrial

Construction Sites

Hospitals

Sports Field

Hotels, restaurants, and cafés

Others

By Country:

USA

Canada

