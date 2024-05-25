USA and Canada Fence Screen Market Growing at 5.7% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-05-25 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Increased use of fence screens or privacy screens to reduce outsiders’ view while maintaining privacy and protection from close neighbours and loud noises is expected to boost growth. Their diverse applications, as well as their inexpensive cost, would increase their market demand.

The USA and Canada fence screen market is projected to be worth USD 74.9 million. The market is likely to expand at a steady pace by witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033. It is anticipated to be valued at USD 130.9 million by 2033.

Easy availability of fence screens in a wide variety of colors, shapes, and sizes is another crucial factor that would boost sales. As compared to rural areas, fence screens are extensively used in urban areas as homes are located in closer proximity to each other.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:
ttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16534

The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is another crucial factor pushing sales in the USA and canada fence screens market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in USA-based hospitals alone, hospital-acquired infections account for around 1.7 million infections. Every year, these infections cause about 99,000 deaths. Out of these, 14% are bloodstream infections, 15% are pneumonia, 22% are surgical site infections, and 32% are urinary tract infections.

Competitive Landscape: USA and Canada Fence Screen Market

  • Ball Fabrics
  • Tenax Corporation
  • FenceScreen Inc.
  • Putterman Athletics
  • Seegars Fence Company
  • Eagle Industries
  • Fence Screen Depot
  • Rolascreen
  • Sunesta
  • Artisan Panels Inc.among others.

Get Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16534

USA and Canada Fence Screen Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

  • Panels
  • Frames
  • Outdoor Shades
  • Patio Furniture
  • Fence
  • Nets
  • Hedges
  • Pleached Trees
  • Free Standing Walls
  • Others

By Type:

  • Fixed
  • Folding
  • Mobile

By Material:

  • Polyethylene
  • Wood
  • Polyester
  • Bamboo
  • Plastic
  • Fabric & Cotton
  • Metal
  • Others

By Sales Channel:

  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Retail Stores
  • Others

By Application:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial & Industrial
  • Construction Sites
  • Hospitals
  • Sports Field
  • Hotels, restaurants, and cafés
  • Others

By Country:

  • USA
  • Canada

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution