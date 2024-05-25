Swelling Demand For Quantum Dots Market Revenue Share Detailed Analysis Report 2024-2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global quantum dots market is projected to reach USD 23.51 billion by 2030 from USD 3.47 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 25.36 % from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Key Companies in the Quantum Dots Market includes

Nanosys Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, QD Laser, Inc., NN-Labs, LLC, LG Display Co., Ltd., Nanoco Group PLC, UbiQD, Inc., Merck Group, DuPont, Crystalplex Corporation. and Other.

Quantum Dots Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Quantum Dots market into the following segments and subsegments:

Quantum Dots Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

QD Medical Devices

QD Led Displays

QD Solar Cells

QD Sensors

Others

Quantum Dots Market by Material, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Cadmium-Based

Cadmium-Free

Quantum Dots Market by Vertical, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Quantum Dots in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

