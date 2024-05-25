Swelling Demand For Esport _ Sport Gambling Market Revenue and Share Study Analysis to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Global "Esport _ Sport Gambling Market" research report is a comprehensive analysis of the current status of the Esport _ Sport Gambling industry worldwide. The report categorizes the global Esport _ Sport Gambling market by top players/brands, region, type, and end-user.

The global Esports and Sport Gambling Market is anticipated to grow from USD 63.70 Billion in 2023 to USD 140.82 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/33855/esports-and-sport-gambling-market/

List of the Key Companies in the Esport _ Sport Gambling Market includes

Betway Esports Unikrn Pinnacle Bet365 Arcanebet bet Rivalry Thunderpick EGB (Egamingbets) Vulkanbet William Hill 888 Holdings Plc Betsson AB Churchill Downs Incorporated Entain plc Flutter Entertainment Plc IGT Kindred Group Plc Sportech Plc and Other.

Esport _ Sport Gambling Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Esport _ Sport Gambling market into the following segments and subsegments:

Esports and Sport Gambling Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

E sports

Traditional sports

Esports and Sport Gambling Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Online

Offline

Esports and Sport Gambling Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Recreational gamblers

Professional gamblers

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Esport _ Sport Gambling in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

