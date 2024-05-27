5G Infrastructure Market 2024 Global Insights and Business Scenario

NEW YORK, 2024-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

In the era of data-driven decision-making, the 5G Infrastructure emerges as the foundational technology powering the analysis, management, and utilization of large and complex datasets to extract actionable insights, drive innovation, and gain competitive advantage across industries and use cases.

The 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow at 49.5 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 117.34 Billion by 2029 from USD 3.14 Billion in 2020.

Competitive Analysis:

In this section, we assess the competitive landscape of the 5G Infrastructure Market, focusing on key players.

Key Players:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Airspan Networks, Casa Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, Aviat Networks, Inc

Market Segmentation:

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the 5G Infrastructure Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

5g Infrastructure Market By Network Architecture, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Standalone

Non-Standalone

5g Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (Ran)

Distributed Antenna System (Das)

5g Infrastructure Market By Core Network Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Software-Defined Network (Sdn)

Network Function Virtualization (Nfv)

Mobile Edge Computing (Mec)

Fog Computing (Fc)

5g Infrastructure Market By Operational Frequency, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Sub 6ghz

Above 6ghz

Mmwave

5g Infrastructure Market By Chipset Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit

Mmwave Integrated Circuit

Field Programmable Gate Array

5g Infrastructure Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.

Important Features & key highlights of the 5G Infrastructure report:

– Detailed overview of 5G Infrastructure market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of 5G Infrastructure market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards 5G Infrastructure market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

