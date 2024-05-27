Livestock Artificial Insemination: Unlocking the Potential for Enhanced Genetic Selection

Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry | Forecast 2030

The global market size for livestock artificial insemination was estimated at USD 6.45 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2030. The market continues to evolve as technological advancements, changing market dynamics, and the need for genetic improvement shape its landscape. The increasing demand for meat & dairy products, supportive initiatives, advancements in reproduction technology, the need for sustainable food production, synchronized breeding programs, and the diversification of AI applications to different livestock species are key trends driving the market’s growth. As per the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook, for instance, global milk production is projected to increase from 901,646 kt pw to 1,059,850 kt pw from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the consumption of fresh dairy products across the globe is estimated to increase from 453,492 kt pw to 555,998 kt pw from 2022 to 2031.

Artificial insemination provides an effective means of disease control and biosecurity. By utilizing AI, breeders can avoid the risks associated with natural mating, including the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases and infections. The ability to screen and test semen for diseases ensures that only disease-free genetics are introduced into the herd. With increasing concerns about animal health and biosecurity, the demand for artificial insemination as a disease control measure is on the rise. Furthermore, the livestock AI market is expanding beyond traditional sectors like dairy and beef cattle. There is a growing interest in using artificial insemination for small-scale and specialty livestock species such as pigs, sheep, goats, etc. It also offers the advantage of accessing superior genetics and improving breeding outcomes in these niche sectors.

Swine Artificial Insemination Market Insights

The global swine artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing consumption of pork meat, adoption of artificial insemination in swine, demand for sustainable food production, and initiatives by key market players are some of the leading factors contributing to the market growth. As per OECD estimates, global consumption of pork meat is projected to increase from 112.58 megatons in 2022 to 127.27 megatons in 2029. Amongst the several countries, China is a major producer as well as consumer of pork meat and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

The market was significantly impacted by the African swine fever, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the macroeconomic challenges of 2022. A major impact of the African Swine Fever was observed in 2018-19 wherein there was a notable decline in sow herds in key markets such as China. Customers in the value chain also faced issues such as high grain, fuel, and fertilizer prices; the continued adverse impact of COVID-19 on operations, supply chain hurdles, and inflationary pressures on input costs.

Although certain challenges persist during 2023, the market is expected to grow steadily in key countries. The outbreak of diseases like African Swine fever, and other challenges have pushed market leaders to innovate swine production. These challenges coupled with the growing reality of market consolidation continue to push for higher productivity and output. For example, Genus Plc, a leading market player, expanded its pig production post the shortfall in pork, with technified pig production, which was also supported by the legislative drive to professionalize the sector.

Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Insights

The global bovine artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.17% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for beef and dairy products, the need for sustainable food production, advancements in bovine reproduction technology, and supportive initiatives by market participants are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

In 2022, Genus plc, a key market player, reported a revenue of 272 million pounds (USD 340.64 million) from ABS Global, its bovine genetics division. The company also reported a 3% increase in bovine (semen and embryo) volumes to 25.1 million units, with an 18% surge in sexed semen volumes of its Sexcel and IntelliGen product lines. Strong growth was reported from the Asia and North America regions.

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21 and macroeconomic headwinds of 2022-23 had a notable impact on the market, with supply chain challenges, dampened growth rate, reduced sales & marketing activities, etc. However, the market is expected to grow notably through 2030, as the underlying drivers continue to fuel its progress. In its 2023 outlook, Genus plc reported no change in its medium-term growth expectations despite the macroeconomic conditions. The company aims to continue leveraging opportunities in the market by promoting the adoption of sexed semen and beef/dairy genetics.

Supportive government initiatives are a key market driver. In India, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, for instance, initiated phase IV of its Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) in August 2022. This covered about 33 million bovines through artificial insemination across 604 districts with less than 50% AI coverage. The Ministry also reported the production of 27.86 lakh doses of sex-sorted semenunder the Rashtriya Gokul Mission in 2022. Furthermore, in 2022, an online portal was launched for the distribution of High Genetic Merit (HGM) Bull.

Equine Artificial Insemination Market Insights

The global equine artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 636.10 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030. The adoption of normal semen in developing economies, the rise in demand for horse artificial insemination techniques, and the incessant demand to increase animal productivity and efficiency are among the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, favorable campaigns, an increase in the number of veterinarians, and an increase in the number of hospitals performing artificial insemination procedures in both developed and developing countries are propelling market growth.

Horse breeding in Europe focuses primarily on horse selection for sport and reproduction. Breeding horses for leisure forms a relatively small portion of the overall market. In Europe, profitability which comes from the sale or leasing of horses is the fundamental promise of horse reproduction. In Europe, horse breeds are chosen based on the animal’s ancestry, athletic accomplishments, and temperament. The cost of a stallion’s sperm is the deciding factor when selecting a sire. Moreover, the sexing of sperm, low-dose deep intrauterine insemination, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection are recent developments in horse insemination.

The equine artificial insemination (AI) market growth is further driven due to the presence of institutions with advanced levels of training, research into new technologies and procedures, and progress in the field of horse reproduction. For instance, EquiBreed UK Ltd focuses on equine reproduction. The company is organized to deliver the best reproductive outcomes for a breeding program for mares, stallions, or horses. Among other things, the organization provides stallion services, stud facilities, artificial insemination, and embryo transfer.

Ovine And Caprine Artificial Insemination Market Insights

The global ovine and caprine artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2023 to 2030. The unlimited breeding selection, access to a wide variety of ram (male sheep) and buck (male goat) at a relatively lower price, reduced risk of ruminant diseases that spread through sexual contact, and more mating per buck or ram are some of the key factors driving this market. In addition, the producer of goats and sheep can make genetic improvements through Artificial Insemination (AI) by preventing the risk of diseases and economic loss. Ovine breeding through artificial insemination has assumed greater importance, with commendable achievements reported in the U.S., Eastern & Central Europe, and South American regions.

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed the market during the year 2020. Most veterinary and livestock hospitals halted artificial insemination activities during the pandemic as it was not considered an emergency treatment. Ovine & Caprine artificial insemination & seminal fluid collection companies faced significant supply chain challenges owing to the increased animal welfare issues, zoonotic measures, and state & nationwide lockdowns. However, several animal husbandries continued their AI activities of collecting, preparing, and storing normal & sexed semen during the period. Considering the up and downside scenarios, the market witnessed a slight dip in growth rate during the year 2020.

