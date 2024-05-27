Swelling Demand For Photocatalysts Market By Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, And Forecast For 2024-2030

NEW YORK, 2024-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global photocatalysts market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.24 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period.

List of the Key Companies in the Photocatalysts Market includes

TOTO Ltd. KRONOS Worldwide, Inc. Cristal Tronox Holdings Showa Denko K.K. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. TiPE – Tioxide Photocatalyst Materials Alfa Aesar Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation Evonik Industries AG PlasmaChem GmbH Saint-Gobain Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Pilkington Group Limited Sachtleben Chemie GmbH Daikin Industries, Ltd. Green Millennium Catalytic Innovations Admatechs Co., Ltd. BASF SE and Other.

Photocatalysts Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Photocatalysts market into the following segments and subsegments:

Photocatalysts Market by Type 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Kilotons)

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Other

Photocatalysts Market by Application, 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Kilotons)

Self-Cleaning

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Anti-Fogging

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Photocatalysts in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

