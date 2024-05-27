Global Spectacle Lens Market to Witness Steady Growth USD 74,230.8 Million by 2034 at a 4.0% of CAGR

The global spectacle lens market is an estimated valuation of USD 50,126.1 million in 2024. As the focus on eye care intensifies worldwide, the global spectacle lens market is projected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%, reaching a total size of USD 74,230.8 million by 2034.

In 2023, the spectacle lens market accounted for nearly 45.1% of the global eye care and eyewear market share, reflecting its pivotal role in vision correction and enhancement. This market share is poised to improve further over the next decade as government initiatives aimed at addressing eye disorders and diseases gain momentum.

The steady growth of the global spectacle lens market highlights the increasing awareness of the importance of vision health and the growing demand for high-quality optical solutions. Spectacle lenses not only provide vision correction but also offer protection against harmful UV rays and digital eye strain, catering to the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in vision impairment cases across the world caused by eye disorders, diabetes, and other factors. This, in turn, has created high demand for spectacles lenses and the trend is anticipated to persist through 2034.

The increased display time on virtual devices has led to rising demand for specialized spectacle lenses that reduce the negative outcomes of extended display times. This will positively impact sales of spectacle lenses during the forecast period.

Digital monitors emit blue light, which can cause eye strain and disrupt sleep styles. Spectacle lenses with blue light filtering competencies are designed to reduce the intensity of harmful blue light, lowering the attention pressure.

Many people who use digital devices also require vision correction for specific distance, intermediate, and near vision. Progressive lenses offer a seamless transition among those viewing distances, catering to the numerous visible needs of display users.

Advanced technologies and virtual lens surfacing have allowed for personalized lens designs for individual visible requirements. This customization ensures superior imaginative and prescient correction for digital device utilization.

Key Takeaways from the Spectacle Lens Market Study

The global spectacle lens industry valuation is set to reach US$ 74,230.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. By product, the single-vision spectacle lenses segment is forecast to account for a revenue share of 41.6% in 2024.

in 2024. By sales channel, retail sales held a prominent market share of 55.6 % in 2023.

% in 2023. By application, the conventional spectacle lens segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% .

. Europe is predicted to hold a dominant market share of 23.3% by 2034.

by 2034. China will record a healthy CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2034.

“The proliferation of e-commerce platforms, growing incidence of eye diseases, and shift towards digitalization are prominent factors propelling the spectacle lens industry forward,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Recent Developments in the Spectacle Lens Market:

In June 2024, Germany-based Fielmann Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity ownership of Eyevious Style, Inc.

entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity ownership of Eyevious Style, Inc. In August 2022, Japan-based HOYA Vision Care joined hands with Chinese eyeglass lens manufacturer Jiangsu Sigo Optical.

Top Key Companies Profiled from the Spectacle Lens Market

EssilorLuxottica Fielmann Group AG Carl Zeiss AG Seiko Vision Rodenstock GmbH Shaw Lens Inc. ASAHI-LITE by HYALOS OPHTHALMICA BrillengläserGmbH & Co. KG RUPP & HUBRACH LENS BBGR UK Jai Kudo Lenses Wanxin Optics VSP Global Transitions Optical Limited. CooperVision SEC Safilo Group S.p.A.

Spectacle Lens Market Segmentation of Spectacle Lenses

By Product:

Single Vision Lenses

Progressive Lenses

Bifocal Lenses

Trifocal Lenses

By Sales Channel:

Retail Sales Direct-to-consumers (Manufacturers’ Stores) Hypermarket Chains Retail Optical Stores Mail Order/Online Sales Independent Optician Store

Institutional Sales Hospitals Ophthalmology Clinics Optometry Clinics



By Material:

Plastic Lenses

Polycarbonate Lenses

Trivex Lenses

High-index Lenses

Glass Lenses

By Usage:

Rx Spectacle Lenses

Non-Rx Spectacle Lenses

By Application:

Conventional Lens

Digital Lens

Sports Lenses

Polarized Lenses

Other Applications

By Disease Indication:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Other Disease Indication

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

