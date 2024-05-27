Global Pulmonary Fibrosis Biomarker Market Set for Accelerated Growth USD 6,538.4 Million by 2034 at a 4.4% of CAGR

The global Pulmonary Fibrosis Biomarkers Market is poised for significant expansion, with sales expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. According to industry projections, the market is projected to increase from USD 4,353.0 million in 2024 to USD 6,538.4 million by 2034, reflecting growing demand for advanced diagnostic and prognostic tools in the management of pulmonary fibrosis.

In 2023, the pulmonary fibrosis biomarker market was valued at USD 4,149.0 million, highlighting the increasing emphasis on early detection and personalized treatment approaches for pulmonary fibrosis. Biomarkers play a crucial role in identifying disease progression, assessing treatment response, and guiding therapeutic decisions, thereby improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The projected growth of the pulmonary fibrosis biomarker market underscores the evolving landscape of pulmonary fibrosis research and clinical practice. As the prevalence of pulmonary fibrosis continues to rise, fueled by factors such as aging populations and environmental exposures, the demand for reliable biomarkers is expected to grow correspondingly.

In order to provide clinicians with the ability to evaluate medication efficacy, make necessary treatment adjustments, and follow the course of the disease over time, pulmonary fibrosis biomarkers are essential for tracking disease activity and treatment response. Sustained observation is essential for assessing the effectiveness of treatment and improving patient care.

Key Takeaways:

The market is expected to increase from US$ 4,353.0 million in 2024 to US$ 6,538.4 million by 2034, reflecting growing demand and advancements in biomarker technologies.

Pulmonary fibrosis biomarkers play a vital role in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring of pulmonary fibrosis, contributing to improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

Competitive Landscape:

Key pulmonary fibrosis biomarker manufacturers significantly shape the sector’s competitive landscape. Known for its dedication to innovation, Biogen welcomes Veracyte, which is one of the significant pulmonary fibrosis biomarker providers, emphasizing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.

Galapagos NV offers its advantages to the market, while Genentech, a Roche company, adds its pharmaceutical knowledge. Biocartis and Myriad Genetics are essential in pulmonary fibrosis biomarkers since they offer specific solutions.

These key pulmonary fibrosis biomarker vendors work together to enhance research and development, which supports the market’s general expansion and development for pulmonary fibrosis biomarkers. Their combined efforts highlight the pulmonary fibrosis biomarker industry’s dynamic nature as it continues to tackle the difficulties related to pulmonary fibrosis.

Latest Advancements:

To provide Oklahomans with the newest diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, O.U. Health, a comprehensive academic health system, and Siemens Healthineers, a leader in medical technology, announced a strategic 10-year value partnership in December 2023.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and AstraZeneca collaborated in January 2023 to create a companion diagnostic test for Tagrisso based on solid tissue and blood. With its global presence, Thermo Fisher Scientific can service a wide range of clients and take advantage of expansion prospects worldwide.

A deal to buy all of the outstanding shares of Curiosity Diagnostics from Scope Fluidics, S.A., was announced by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in August 2022. The deal could be worth up to US$ 170 million, with roughly US$ 100 million going toward cash and another US$ 70 million coming from future milestone payments.

Biogen Inc. agreed to pay a total of US$ 900 million in September 2022 to settle allegations that it gave doctors payments to persuade them to prescribe Biogen drugs, which resulted in the doctors making false claims with Medicare and Medicaid.

Key Players:

Biogen

Veracyte

Genentech (Roche)

Galapagos NV

Biocartis

Myriad Genetics

Key Developments in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Biomarkers Market:

In September 2022, Biogen Inc. has consented to pay a total of US$ 900 million to resolve claim that it paid kickbacks to doctors to encourage them to prescribe Biogen medications, which led to the filing of false claims with Medicare and Medicaid.

Segmentation Analysis of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Biomarkers Market:

By Test Type:

HRCT Scans

X-Ray Scans

Lung Biopsy

Blood Tests

Pulmonary Function Tests

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospital Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

