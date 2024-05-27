Global Bagging Equipment Market Expected to Reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The global bagging equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion in 2023, projected to soar to US$ 4.5 billion by 2033. With a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, the market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by various factors shaping the industry landscape.

Key driving factors influencing the bagging equipment market include:

Increased Demand from End-Use Industries: The growth in end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and construction is driving the demand for bagging equipment. The rising need for packaged products from these sectors has led to a significant uptick in the adoption of bagging equipment, fueling market growth. Advancements in Technology: Technological innovations in bagging equipment have revolutionized its performance and efficiency. The integration of automation and robotics has enhanced the accuracy and speed of bagging equipment, resulting in increased adoption across industries. Growing Focus on Sustainability: There is a surging demand for sustainable packaging solutions, prompting the development of eco-friendly bagging equipment. These sustainable solutions are gaining traction in the market, driving the demand for bagging equipment that aligns with environmental objectives. Government Regulations: Regulatory frameworks such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) have heightened the demand for bagging equipment that meets stringent safety and compliance standards. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in equipment that ensures product safety and regulatory compliance. Growing Demand for Customized Bagging Equipment: Customers are increasingly seeking customized solutions to meet their specific needs, leading to the development of innovative bagging solutions. This trend is driving the growth of the bagging equipment market as manufacturers strive to deliver tailored solutions to their clientele.

Key Takeaways:

Technological enhancements that allow for clear communication between operator and the machine will likely bolster the market prospect.

Based on automation, the automatic segment is predicted to lead the market growth.

Vertical baggers segment is predicted to grow at 4.1% CAGR.

In terms of end use, the food industry is expected to generate US$ 8.5 Bn market opportunity over the forecast period.

By capacity, the 1001-2000 bags/ hour segment will dominate the market over the assessment period.

Europe is predicted to undergo substantial growth though 2022 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Robert Bosch GmbH, All-Fill Incorporated, Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd., I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, PAYPER S.A., Bossar Packaging S.A., CONCETTI S.p.A., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Fres-co System USA Inc., WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., Webster Griffin Ltd., BW Companies Inc., Buhler Holding AG, Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A., STATEC BINDER GmbH, HASSIA-REDATRON GmbH, Premier Tech Chronos, MONDIAL PACK s.r.l., Pakona Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and others, are some of the major players in the bagging equipment market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are trying out various organic and inorganic strategies to expand their operations and strengthen their market penetration. Many manufacturers are focused on product innovation and development to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Bagging Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global bagging equipment market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (integrated bagging lines (conveying machines (incline transfer, horizontal transfer), bagging machines, bag opening/ sealing machines, bag kickers, bag attachment machines, weighing/ counting machines) standalone equipment (open mouth baggers, FFS machines (horizontal FFS, vertical FFS), valve baggers, FIBC bagging machines, others)), automation type (automatic, semi-automatic), capacity (<500 bags/hr, 500-1000 bags/hr, 1001-2000 bags/hr, >2000bags/hr), end-use (food industry (confectionery, animal feed/ pet food, grains, wheat, rice, corn, pulses, seeds, spices and condiments, coffee beans, dairy products, meat, poultry, seafood), construction, pharmaceuticals, home-care, personal care & cosmetics, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, Europe is anticipated to undergo considerable market growth during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, Spain, and Switzerland are counted amongst the top importers for the equipment. In addition to this, many of the tier I market manufacturers are based in Europe. End users with high investment capacity often use European-made bagging equipment. In comparison, countries like UAE, South Africa, India, and Bangladesh are the top exporters of the bagging equipment.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the standalone segment will continue to be an important market contributor but, based on automation, the automatic segment is predicted to be the most rewarding during the forecast period. On the basis of bagging capacity, the 1001-2000 bags/ hour segment will likely lead the market growth. Based on end user, food industry is anticipated to induce US$ 8.5 Bn market opportunity over the forecast period.

