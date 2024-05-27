Global Egg Packaging Market Projected to Reach US$ 13.18 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The egg packaging market is poised for significant growth, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% forecasted during the forecast period. The market is expected to hold a share of US$ 7.22 billion in 2023, surging to a value of US$ 13.18 billion by 2033.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

Rise of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions: The adoption of new eco-friendly fiber packaging solutions is gaining traction among consumers, driving innovation in the egg packaging market. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable materials to meet consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging options.

Increased Consumption and E-commerce Sales: The high consumption of eggs and the growth of e-commerce sales are fueling the demand for egg packaging solutions. Egg cartons, containers, and trays are among the packaging solutions experiencing heightened demand, driven by the convenience of online shopping and the need for secure transportation.

Diverse Product Offerings: The market offers a range of egg packaging solutions to cater to various consumer preferences and needs. Different types of packaging materials and designs are available, with pricing varying accordingly. This diversity in product offerings allows consumers to choose packaging options that best suit their requirements.

Growing Demand for Protein-Rich Foods: The rising awareness of the importance of protein in the diet is driving the demand for eggs and, consequently, egg packaging. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek protein-rich foods, the demand for eggs and egg packaging is expected to continue to grow.

Key Points

The United States market is a significant egg packaging market. The market thrives at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increased demand for eggs as people tend to get into better shape and hence, join a gym. The regional market is anticipated to hold a sales volume of 327,795 units in 2023.

Canada egg packaging market leads the North American market in terms of CAGR with a leading CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to climate-aware citizens and innovative egg packaging ideas. The market is expected to hold a sales volume of 30,031 units in 2023.

The molded fiber segment is likely to thrive in the material type category as it records a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to its eco-friendly and biodegradable properties.

The less than 6 eggs segment is expected to top the capacity category with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is garnered through high household consumption.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on introducing the Key competitors and merging, acquiring, and partnering with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are, Brodrene Hartmann AS, Placon Corp., Cascades Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, CKF Inc., JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co, and Huhtamaki Oyj.

Recent Market Developments:

AUSER Corporate GmbH has introduced egg trays for delicate cargo. The trays are designed with FDA-approved HDPE and are resistant to temperature fluctuation and harsh detergents. The tray caters to a variety of egg sizes and holds the ideal size for grading and washing systems.

Hartmann pack and perform has introduced its sustainable cartons for the different numbers of eggs. The company caters to small and medium-sized egg farmers. The brand also uses sustainable paper-based packaging for each product.

Key Segments

Egg Packaging Market by Material:

Paper Paperboard Recycled Paper Molded Cup

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Polystyrene

Others

Egg Packaging Market by Product Type:

Cartons

Trays

Containers

Others

Egg Packaging Market by Application:

Retailing

Transportation

Others

Key Regions Covered:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of The Middle East and Africa



