Décor Paper Market Projected to Reach US$ 8.11 Billion by 2033, Reports Research Findings

The décor paper market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to generate revenue of US$ 4.84 billion in 2023, surging to a value of US$ 8.11 billion by 2033.

Key Market Insights:

Driving Force of Infrastructure and Construction Activity: The expansion of infrastructure and construction activity is fueling the demand for décor papers worldwide. Advanced designs are increasingly being used for furniture surfaces, paneling, and flooring, driving the adoption of décor papers in various applications. The versatility of décor paper, with its ability to enhance aesthetic appeal and provide lamination support, further contributes to its growing popularity.

Key Points

The United States décor paper market holds the leading share in North America. The market thrives at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the higher household demand and brands experimenting with lamination. The regional market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 1.01 billion in 2023. The Indian décor paper market is another lucrative market with a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to the rising population and the expansion of lamination businesses. The market is expected to hold a revenue of US$ 159 million in 2023. The high-pressure lamination segment is likely to thrive in the application type category as it thrives on a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the higher durability and easy operability that décor paper provides to these types of lamination procedures. It is likely to hold a market revenue of US$ 74 million in 2023.

Competitive Landscape

The competitors are focusing on applying better-looking material while also taking care of the environment. Brands are reshaping their strategies as the demand for printed lamination rises. Companies are producing specific papers for different operations. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are KOEHLER GROUP, KÄMMERER Paper GmbH, SURTECO GmbH, Onyx Papers Inc., BMK GmbH, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Schattdecor AG, Neenah Inc., Pudumjee Paper Products, Lamigraf S.A., Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG, Lignadecor Uretim ve Pazarlama A.S, Impress Surfaces GmbH, Coveright Surfaces Spain SA, Malta-Decor Sp. Z.o.o, Fortune Paper Mills, and Pura Group

Recent Market Developments

Onyx Papers Inc has introduced its technical specialty papers which are conductive carbon fiber kraft, activated carbon, wet strength label, and fire-retardant papers. Alongside this, the company also produces custom-made décor solutions for interior designing and digital printing.

BMK GmbH has launched its décor papers in three categories of Millennial, Solid Colours, and Classics. Where the millennial décor type holds flexibility and trendy designs, solid colors deliver the best possible finishing to the furniture.

Key Segments

Décor Paper Market by Product Type :

Absorbent Kraft Paper

Print Base Paper

Other Decor Paper

Décor Paper Market by End Use :

Décor Paper for Furniture & Cabinets

Décor Paper for Flooring

Décor Paper for Panelling

Décor Paper for Store Fixtures

Décor Paper Market by Application :

Low-pressure Laminates

High-pressure Laminates

Edge Banding Paper

Décor Paper Market by Weight :

Décor Paper Less Than 65 GSM

Décor Paper 65-80 GSM

Décor Paper 81-100 GSM

Décor Paper Above 100 GSM

Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



