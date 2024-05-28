Global Terminal Sterilization Services Market Poised for Explosive Growth at 12.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 33.5 Billion by 2032

The global terminal sterilization services market is on a trajectory for significant growth, driven by a surge in demand for proper sanitation and sterilization across various healthcare and research sectors. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the market size was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a staggering USD 33.5 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The market has gained pace in recent years as a result of surged awareness about diseases and infections caused by non-sterile settings. In addition, there has been a significant increase in funding for hospital infrastructure, research, and public health adaption to terminal sterility.

Companies can develop a sterilization program using the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) and ISO criteria without the requirement for a big and time-consuming Sterilization technology department. These voluntary consensus standards have also supplied regulatory agencies such as the FDA with a reference point for determining product sterility.

Key Takeaways:

The global Terminal Sterilization Services Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2032, reaching USD 33.5 billion by 2032.

The growth of the market is being driven by increasing demand for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, growing awareness of the importance of sterilization, and rising adoption of advanced sterilization technologies.

The most common methods of terminal sterilization include ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, and electron beam (EB) sterilization.

The market is segmented by type, method, technology, end-use, and region.

North America is the largest market for terminal sterilization services, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for terminal sterilization services.

Major players in the Terminal Sterilization Services Industry include:

Steris Plc

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.

3M

Belimed

Matachana Group

Sterigenics International LLC

Olympus Corp.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

DuPont

The following are some of the most recent developments from key terminal sterilization service providers:

In August 2021, Amcor announced the development of a unique healthcare lidding technology that would be utilized for combination items containing two or more regulated components.

In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson announced the completion of the sale of its Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) business, which is a division of Ethicon, Inc., to Fortive Corporation for an estimated USD 2.8 billion.

Market Segments Covered in Terminal Sterilization Services Industry Analysis:

By Type:

Ethylene Oxide

Irradiation

Moist Heat Terminal sterilization

Other Types

By End Uses:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma

Other End-uses

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

