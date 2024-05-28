Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Market is expected to witness a substantial surge, hitting USD 5,331.83 Million by 2033

The global peptide drug conjugates market is anticipated to witness a significant surge, reaching a staggering USD 5,331.83 million by 2033. This represents a remarkable growth trajectory, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% over the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. The market’s initial valuation in 2023 is estimated at USD 861.12 million.

The PDC industry focuses on creating novel therapeutic compounds by combining peptides with other molecules, such as small molecules or antibodies. These conjugates offer a distinct advantage – targeted delivery. By precisely targeting diseased cells or tissues, PDCs can enhance the therapeutic efficacy of drugs while minimizing side effects on healthy cells. This targeted approach signifies a paradigm shift in the treatment landscape, paving the way for more precise and effective therapies for a wide range of diseases including cancer, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases.

Request For A Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15939

The PDC market has been gaining significant attention in recent years due to the potential advantages offered by these compounds. By attaching a peptide to a drug or a targeting moiety, PDCs can specifically target diseased cells or tissues, improving the drug’s efficacy and reducing side effects. This targeted approach allows for more precise treatment, leading to better patient outcomes.

The market for PDCs has been growing steadily, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in peptide synthesis and conjugation technologies, and the demand for personalized medicine. Additionally, the rising interest in biologics and the development of novel peptide-based therapies have further propelled the growth of the PDC market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By product, Lutathera segment accounted for the largest share of 80.5% in 2022

Based on type, therapeutic segment dominated the Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry with the revenue share of 82.3%.

North America dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of 45.62%.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a growth rate of 27.4% during the forecast period.

“Increasing awareness about current treatment options, favorable reimbursement policies, and improved patient affordability are the factors expected to drive the market growth,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

For More Information or Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15939

Key Market Players:

Major players are channelling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share and cater to the growing demand. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Key players in the Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry are:

Novartis AG

Oncopeptides AB

Bicycle Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Angiochem Inc.

Innovasium Soricimed Biopharma

Theratechnologies

Coherent Biopharma

WuXI STA

In November 2022, Cybrexa Therapeutics and Exelixis, Inc. announced the collaboration agreement providing Exelixis the right to acquire, first-in-class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), CBX-12. This initiative is expected to expand its clinical pipeline for targeted drug therapy.

In December 2021, Coherent Biopharma and WuXi STA announced the strategic partnership agreement to develop their current and future therapeutic drugs including peptide drug conjugates.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry:

By Product:

Lutetium

Melflufen

ANG1005

BT1718

CBX-12

Other Pipeline Products

By Type:

Therapeutic Peptide Drug Conjugates

Diagnostic Peptide Drug Conjugates

By Region:

North America Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry

Latin America Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry

Europe Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry

Asia Pacific Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry

Middle East & Africa Peptide Drug Conjugates Industry

A Detailed Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15939

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube