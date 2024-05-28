Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Accelerating Innovation in Cancer Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics Industry | Forecast 2030

The global cancer diagnostics market is combine to account for USD 45.66 billion revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 89.02 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 5.97% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The market is anticipated to witness growth due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, which is recognized as one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that approximately 281,550 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2021, with an expected 49,290 related deaths in the U.S. alone. Globally, breast cancer has been identified by the WHO as the most common type of cancer, with new cases surpassing 2.3 million in 2021. These statistics highlight the urgent need for advanced breast cancer diagnostic solutions to facilitate early detection, accurate prognosis, and effective treatment strategies.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Insights

The global cervical cancer diagnostic market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer in middle-aged women and the subsequent increase in screening and diagnostic tests are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. As per the reports published by World Health Organization, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Furthermore, according to a statistics report published by the American Cancer Society, in 2023, about 13,960 estimated cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed, with around 4,310 women deaths in the U.S.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

The global lung cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 1.63 billion in 2015. Technological advancements pertaining to tumor diagnosis contribute to market growth. The need for more efficient diagnostic systems is due to the fact that only 15% of the lung cancer cases get diagnosed while the remaining undiagnosed cancer cases develop into more aggressive forms, which reduces the 5-year survival rate to only 4% in these patients that are detected with late-stage lung cancer.

In the developing world, there has been a dramatic rise in the prevalence of smoking, which is expected to influence the incidence rate of lung malignancies in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of cancer is directly proportional to market growth as it propels the demand for early screening and diagnosis of cancer.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

The global liver cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 8,718.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% by 2030. Around the world, liver cancer is among the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. As per the American Cancer Society, since the 1980s, liver cancer occurrence rates have increased three times and death rates have doubled now. According to cancer statistics in 2022, in the U.S., around 41,260 new cases are expected to be diagnosed whereas about 30,520 deaths will account because of liver cancer. The prevalence of liver cancer worldwide and the associated continuous exposure of the population to risk factors will drive the screening & diagnosis market rapidly.

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market Insights

The global pancreatic cancer diagnostic market size was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer and the rise in awareness regarding early disease diagnosis is the leading factor driving the global market. In addition, technological advancements in terms of accuracy & sensitivity of diagnostic tests, evolution in molecular diagnostics, and biomarker tests used for malignancy detection are other factors propelling the market demand forward.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally and the burden of disease is escalating at a significant pace. According to the American Cancer Society, the 5-year relative survival rate of patients having localized pancreatic cancer is around 44%, whereas, in the case of regional and distant stages, the 5-year relative survival rate is 15% and 3% respectively. Therefore, medical professionals and healthcare authorities are emphasizing developing & commercializing precise screening methods to monitor the prevalence levels.

Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment are expected to drive market growth.

As of 2018, ovarian cancer had the highest mortality rate of all gynecologic cancers. It accounted for nearly 14,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2018. The disease has generic symptoms, such as bloating, abnormal menstruation, vaginal bleeding, indigestion, and fatigue, among others. No specific symptoms make an early diagnosis of the disease increasingly difficult.

Diseases prognosis remains poor as the majority of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Thus, there is a strong need for extensive research to understand disease biology to develop effective treatment options, with the goal to overcome resistance and minimize toxicity. Further biomarker development could improve the identification of patients who need a maintenance approach.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,, QIAGEN, BD, Siemens Healthcare GmbH,, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Inc., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), IIumina, inc.

