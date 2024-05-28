Superconducting Magnets Market Growing at 2.6% CAGR by 2033

The creation of high-performance superconducting magnets has attracted increased investment in research and development, which is contributing to the industry’s expansion. The market is likely to expand as a result of the increasing demand for these magnets due to their special qualities, such as their capacity to produce strong magnetic fields.

The superconducting magnets market is expected to be worth USD 3.3 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach USD4.3 billion at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2033. Increased use of superconducting magnets in MRI machines, particle accelerators, and nuclear magnetic resonance systems has led to robust expansion in the superconducting magnets market.

Superconducting magnets have not caught on for several reasons despite their usefulness. The high price of these magnets is the key problem confronting the business. This is mostly because of the high cost of niobium-titanium and niobium-tin as well as the intricate manufacturing procedure required to produce them.

Segmentation Analysis of the Superconducting Magnets Market

By Type:

Low-temperature superconducting magnets

High-temperature superconducting magnets

By Application:

Medical Devices & Equipment

Mass Spectrometers

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Magnesium diboride and other novel materials are predicted to dramatically alter the market by lowering the price of superconducting magnets. Superconducting magnets are in high demand, and their popularity is projected to continue to rise in the future years.

Key Takeaways from the Superconducting Magnets Market:

The United States is anticipated to continue its position as a prominent player in the superconducting magnets industry, with a predicted market size of US$ 776.3 million by 2033.

By 2033, the demand for superconducting magnets in the United Kingdom is projected to reach a value of US$ 160.1 million, expanding at a CAGR of 2.3%.

By 2033, the superconducting magnets market is likely to increase significantly in China, reaching a projected value of US$ 894.9 million.

With a projected CAGR of 2.6% throughout the forecast period, Japan’s superconducting magnet market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 763.2 million by 2033.

South Korea is anticipated to have consistent expansion in the superconducting magnets sector, with a predicted market value of US$ 183 million by 2033.

With a market share of 57% in 2023, low-temperature superconducting magnets are likely to dominate the superconducting magnets industry.

With a market share of 36% in 2023, medical devices & equipment are expected to be the popular application segment.

