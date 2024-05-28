Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Anticipated 5.7% CAGR by 2033

Demand for lightweight and high-strength materials is extremely high in the automotive and aerospace sectors. This drives the demand for metal stampings, forgings, and castings in these industries. Moreover, increasing industrialization and infrastructure development are boosting the adoption of metal components used in construction.

According to Future Market Insight, the global metal stampings, forgings, and castings market is projected to reach a value of USD 818 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. This is a considerable increase from its present value of USD 470.5 billion in 2023.

The rising focus on renewable energy sources is creating opportunities for metal forgings and castings in the energy sector. Advancements in manufacturing technologies and processes are enhancing the efficiency and quality of metal stampings, forgings, and castings.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the metal stampings, forgings, and castings market employ different strategies to maintain competitiveness. They implement these strategies to address evolving customer needs. They heavily invest in research and development to develop new products. They also engage in improving the quality of their existing product. They are also dedicated to streamlining manufacturing processes, embracing pioneering technologies, and adopting sustainable practices. Moreover, these market players highly prioritize strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their market reach.

Key Players:

Alcoa Corporation Aludyne, Inc. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. Bharat Forge Limited DAYTON Lamina Corporation

Recent Developments:

Alcoa Corporation announced in September 2022 that their C611 EZCastTM alloy received an international award from the North American Die Casting Association. C611 EZCastTM is a high-performance alloy. It does not require a dedicated heat treatment.

Bharat Forge Ltd. announced in August 2021 that it is going to acquire Specialized Forgings LLC. The target company, based in the United States, specializes in producing top-notch forgings for the aerospace and defense sectors.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Metal Stampings

Forgings

Castings

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Iron

Brass

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Others

By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Medical Devices

Others

By Region: