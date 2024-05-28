Swelling Demand For Ride Hailing Market Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

NEW YORK, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ride Hailing market by top players/brands, region, type, and end-user.

The global ride hailing market is expected to grow from USD 243.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 519.67 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.44 % during the forecast period.

List of the Key Companies in the Ride Hailing Market includes

Uber, Didi Chuxing, Grab, Bolt, Lyft, Ola Cabs, Taxi, Careem, Gojek, 99, Bitaksi, Cabify, FreeNow, Ola Electric, InDriver, DiDi Mobility, Ruta 66, Beat, ViaVan, Swvl and Other.

Ride Hailing Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Ride Hailing market into the following segments and subsegments:

Ride Hailing Market by Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers

Four-wheelers

Others s

Ride Hailing Market by Service Type

E-hailing

Car Sharing

Station-based Mobility

Car Rental

Ride Hailing Market by End-User

Personal

Commercial

Ride Hailing Market by Location Type

Urban

Suburban

Rural

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ride Hailing in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

