Rising Demand: Fruit Concentrate Puree Market to Witness Growth, Targeting US$ 3,882.2 Million by 2034

The fruit concentrate puree market is evaluated to be sized at US$ 1,932.0 million in 2024. During the period from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to progress at a healthy clip, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. By 2034, the fruit concentrate puree market is anticipated to have reached a value of US$ 3,882.2 million.

Fruit concentrate puree demand is getting propelled by fitness-conscious younger generations enamored of fruit-based drinks.

With dieticians recommending more inclusion of fruit into diets, the demand for fruit concentrate puree is soaring.

Frozen fruit purees are rising in popularity and the increase in their demand is benefitting the market.

Rise in standards of living is seeing consumers pay more attention to their health, which is invigorating the fruit concentrate puree market.

Growing use of fruit concentrate purees in snacks of various kinds, including bakery foods and desserts, is increasing the demand for the product.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

An unyielding competition between local manufacturers and global players has lowered the momentum for international trade of fruit concentrate purée. To rev up the native production of fruit concentrate purée, countries are fortifying their importation laws, levying additional duty on imports of purée concentrates.

While strong import barriers & uptight antidumping laws are diminishing the global supply for fruit concentrate purée, the global economic meltdown is also impeding the demand for such products.

Undulating import-export and trade policies are inducing instability in the overall growth of global fruit concentrate purée market.

The demand-supply gap in the global market for fruit concentrate purée is further aggravated when harsh environmental conditions end up ruining the produce of fruit plantations across the globe.

The increased production of non-GMO fruit farms, according to the report, may cause the widening demand-supply imbalance in the worldwide fruit concentrate purée market to narrow. The manufacture of infant foods with purée concentrates and their longer shelf lives is expected to increase in the coming years, which will likely boost demand for fruit concentrate purée on a global scale.

The market for fruit concentrate purée is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in Latin America, both in terms of volume and value. Fruit concentrate purée sales in Latin America would grow rapidly at over 11% CAGR, while North America and Western Europe would command more than 50% of global sales. It is anticipated that the market for fruit concentrate purée would grow successfully in Latin America, as well as considerably in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia-Pacific (APEJ), except Japan.

Agrana Juice GmbH and Doehler GmbH will remain two key companies dominating the competitive landscape of global fruit concentrate purée market. These companies are actively contributing in global production of purée concentrates from all fruit families; citrus, berry, orchard as well as exotic.

Companies such as Tree Top Inc., and Watt’s SA are specialising in production of exotic and orchard fruit concentrate purée, while the global market is also witnessing considerable participation from companies such as China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd., Cobell Ltd., Fénix S.A., Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Kerr Concentrates Inc., and Tianjin Kunyu International Co. Ltd.

Segmentation in Fruit concentrate puree market

Fruit type:

Cherry

Banana

Apple

Mango

Blackcurrant

Passion fruit

Strawberry

Guava

Blueberry

Cranberry

Others

Product type:

With Sugar

Sugar-free

Application:

Beverage

Baby Food

Bakery products

Sauces & Dressings

Desserts & Dairy

Others

Region: