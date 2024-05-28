Yogurt Market Future Insights: Exploring Emerging Trends

CITY, Country, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global yogurt market is anticipated to surge from US$ 44,808.5 million in 2023 to US$ 79,147.2 million in 2033. It is anticipated to expand rapidly between 2023 and 2033, with a CAGR of 5.9% .

Yogurt’s nutritional benefits, which include the reduction of type 2 diabetes, colon cancer, and osteoporosis risk, are expected to drive growth on a global scale. It can also help promote good digestion and strengthen the immune system.

Sales are expected to be boosted in the medium term by elements including accessibility of a wide range of tastes, awareness of yogurt’s nutritional content, and surging public awareness of the significance of a healthy diet. This is further motivating producers to focus on creating goods with unique flavors and health advantages.

Yogurt can also be found fortified with extra vitamins and minerals, making it a nutritious snack option. Recipes frequently incorporate yogurt to add taste and texture. It can be used as a taco or salad topping, as well as a substitute for sour cream or mayonnaise in dips.

Protein shakes and cereal bowls both frequently contain yogurt. Yogurt comes in a wide range of tastes, including savory flavors such as ranch and buffalo, as well as fruity and sweet ones. Yogurt sales will increase during the projected period, according to Future Market Insights, as online platforms quickly supplement in-store purchases.

Demand for yogurt is rising along with the desire for portable snacks. Yogurt manufacturers strive to advance their industries and make goods with consistent, superior potencies at affordable prices by developing new technology.

Key Takeaways from Yogurt Market Study

The USA yogurt market is anticipated to remain dominant with 23.4% of the global market share during the estimated time frame.

of the global market share during the estimated time frame. The global yogurt market witnessed growth at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2022.

between 2018 and 2022. China yogurt market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 2,643.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. India yogurt market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United Kingdom yogurt market is set to register a lucrative CAGR of 5.1% in the next ten years.

Competitive Landscape: Yogurt Market

Due to the presence of several local and regional competitors, the yogurt market is extremely fragmented and competitive on a global level. Key companies are using a variety of marketing tactics such as partnerships, purchases, mergers, and collaborations to stay on top. Stakeholders in the yogurt sector are more interested than ever in sustainability and certification.

For instance,

The new Silk Greek yogurt was presented by Danone, a French multinational food products company in August 2021. There are four flavors to choose from: lemon, vanilla, blueberry, and strawberry. The business hopes to provide its clients with plant-based yogurt options with this launch.

