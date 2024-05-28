Global Biosimulation Industry Set to Explode at 21.5% CAGR, Reaching US$20.9 Billion by 2032 | FMI Analysis

The Global Biosimulation Industry is on the cusp of a transformative boom, fueled by the critical need for innovative drug development solutions. According to a recent analysis, the market is projected to experience a phenomenal Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% over the next decade. This translates to a staggering market value of US$20.9 billion by 2032, surging from approximately US$2.6 billion in 2021.

The latest market analysis report highlights the pivotal role of biosimulation software in steering this phenomenal growth trajectory. As revealed in the findings, a substantial portion of revenue within the biosimulation market will be generated through the software segment. The adoption of biosimulation software is crucial for enhancing the efficiency of trials and providing better and more accurate results.

North America holds the largest market for biosimulation. The rising chronic disease among the population in the region and regulations implemented by the governments for patient safety and treatment standards are driving the demand for biosimulation in the region

Revenue through Drug Development to Continue Growth Axis For Global Biosimulation Industry

Pharmaceutical companies use biosimulation for drug development. During a drug, development process biosimulation helps to identify the possible effects that the drug can have on a patient. The market through the drug development segment recorded a CAGR of 16.3% during 2015-2021.

Global Biosimulation Industry: Competition Insights

Some of the recent developments by key providers of biosimulation are as follows:

In June 2022, Certara announced its new version of Biosimulation software for the progress of Novel Biologics. The new version includes Immunogenicity (IG), Immuno-Oncology (IO), and Vaccine simulators to understand and predict how drugs work and point out the key questions in the development of novel biologic therapies.

In June 2022, Genedata AG announced that Syros Pharmaceuticals has chosen Genedata AG’s Genedata Profiler as its data integration and investigative platform to accelerate its translational research strategy.

In March 2022, Advanced Chemistry Labs announced that Pharmaron Inc. had chosen its NMR processing and interpretation software.

In March 2022, Simulation Plus, Inc. released its Membrane Plus 3.0 software. The new software includes improved data handling and simulation performance for in vitro-in vivo extrapolation (IVIVE) for permeability, skin penetration, and release assay systems.

In February 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the license for Certara’s Immunogenicity (IG) stimulator to research and assess immunogenicity in protein-based remedies.

In February 2022, Physiomics Plc updated a new agreement with ValiRx plc. According to the new agreement, ValiRx will be able to use Physiomics Plc’s latest version of its Virtual Tumour technology. Physiomics Plc will also help ValiRx in modeling the use of VAL201 peptide in endometriosis (VAL301) and Coronavirus (BC201).

Key Segments Covered in Global Biosimulation Industry Survey

Biosimulation Market by Product Type:

Services In-house services Contract services

Software

Biosimulation Market by Deployment Mode:

Drug Development

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Biosimulation Market by End-use:

Pharmaceutical &Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Regulatory Authorities

Academic Research Instituitons

