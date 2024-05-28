Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry Set to Surge at 9% CAGR, Reaching US$3.9 Billion by 2033 | FMI Study

The Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry is poised for a remarkable expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. According to industry estimates, the market is projected to experience a stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2023 to 2033. This translates to a significant market value increase, with estimations suggesting a rise from US$1.65 billion in 2023 to a staggering US$3.9 billion by 2033.

Vessel-sealing devices have emerged as indispensable tools across various medical domains, demonstrating their efficacy in laparoscopic surgery, neck surgery, and axillary dissection, among other applications. Their versatility and consistent performance have catapulted them to the forefront of medical technology, paving the way for the vessel-sealing market to establish itself as a dominant force within the healthcare landscape.

As these cutting-edge devices continue to outperform traditional methods in clinical applications, their influence is expected to steadily rise, shaping the future of surgical interventions. The vessel-sealing market’s upward trajectory is further fueled by the continuous evolution of surgical devices and a notable uptick in FDA approvals for vessel-sealing technologies. These regulatory milestones, combined with technological advancements, are anticipated to propel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

With fewer blood loss complications and less operating time, surgeons have improved safety and efficiency. Technological advancements in surgical devices and FDA guidelines regarding vessel-sealing devices are likely to drive the growth of the market.

Surgical procedures, product developments, and minimally invasive surgery are a few of the main drivers of this market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry:

The vessel-sealing devices market is expected to increase at a notable CAGR of 9%

North America is a prominent market for vessel-sealing devices and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The United States is projected to account for 75% of the North American vessel-sealing devices market.

of the North American vessel-sealing devices market. Hospitals and specialty clinics are expected to account for a prominent share of the market and rise at a CAGR of 4.86%.

Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of vessel-sealing devices implement a variety of strategies to meet the needs of domestic and international customers as part of their competitive strategy. To satisfy the needs of domestic and international customers, companies such as Medtronic PLC maintain a steady emphasis on research and development to minimize risk during operations. Furthermore, to gain an advantage over their competition, key players continue to develop products through acquisition, partnerships, and innovation.

Key companies in the Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry include

Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, and Erbe Medical India Pvt. Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon US LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., CONMED Corporation, Bolder Surgical Holdings Inc,

Recent Developments in the Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry

Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer, offers Thunderbeat instrument lineups for endoscopic and open surgery. The device uses ultrasonic energy for fast and precise dissection.

In September 2022, Olympus expanded its global footprint with an investment of US$ 34 million in Coimbra, Portugal.

Ethicon’s Enseal X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer was released in June 2021. This product is used for gynecological, thoracic, bariatric, and colorectal procedures.

Hologic Inc., a medical technology company, acquired Bolder Surgical, a developer and manufacturer of energy vessel sealing surgical devices, in October 2021 for US$ 160 million, to broaden their surgical portfolio.

Segments Covered in the Global Vessel Sealing Devices Industry Analysis

By Application

General Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

