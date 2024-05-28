Global Infertility Drugs Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 6.3% CAGR, Reaching US$6.8 Billion by 2033 | FMI Analysis

The Global Infertility Drugs Industry is on track for a significant expansion, driven by the rising demand for effective fertility treatments. According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights Inc. (FMI), a leading market research firm, the market is projected to experience a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033. This translates to a projected market valuation of US$6,814.68 million by 2033, reflecting a significant increase from the US$3,699.8 million valuation in 2023.

As infertility concerns continue to rise globally, there has been an unprecedented surge in the demand for cutting-edge infertility drugs. Both men and women are equally affected by infertility, with causes ranging from age-related factors to specific health conditions.

Key Takeaways from Global Infertility Drugs Industry Study

The infertility drugs market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. According to estimates, the infertility drugs market in North America may remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

The gonadotropins segment dominated the infertility drugs market with a revenue share of 40.1% in 2023 and is expected to grow rapidly.

in 2023 and is expected to grow rapidly. The women’s segment dominated the market for infertility drugs in 2023 with a revenue share of 71.3%.

Global Infertility Drugs Industry Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Theramex, Novartis AG., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Ferring Holdings SA, Organon & Co., Mankind Pharma Ltd., and others.

Sustainable and environmental footprint awareness may drive the choice of active ingredients and materials for the Infertility Drug Market, as well as packaging. By engaging in these activities, manufacturers can expand their product portfolios, expand their geographical reach, and capture a larger share of the market.

In addition to gaining access to the latest markets and advanced technologies, key players can also gain access to new markets by partnering with other companies. In addition, companies can acquire, merge, and diversify their portfolios.

Global Infertility Drugs Industry Segmentation by Category

By Drug Class:

Gonadotrophins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Biguanides

Other Drug Classes

By End User:

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

By Region Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

Global Infertility Drugs Industry Recent Developments:

Genea Biomedx (Australia) partnered with Hamilton Thorne in 2020 to sell its fertility products in the United States and Canada.

The Pergoveris Pen is the first pen injector for gonadotropins, which are hormones that play a crucial role in reproduction and fertility. It was introduced to India in August 2021 by Merck, to treat infertility.

The Fertility Partners, the leading provider of fertility services in Canada, has partnered with Maven Clinic to form a referral network for fertility clinics. Maven’s network helps its members find high-quality fertility care in over 70 countries. The company also launched MavenRx, its new medication service, in February 2020, to help fertility members get their medications more seamlessly.

