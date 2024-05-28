Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Industry to Reach US$ 1,654.9 million by 2033, Driven by Packaging and Construction Industries

Europe is renowned for producing high-quality glass, and there may be potential to export goods to other regions and countries with expanding glass production industries. As a result of European producers serving global markets, there may be an increase in demand for silica sand.

The Europe silica sand for the glass making industry size is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,107.3 million in 2023. It is predicted to cross a valuation of US$ 1,654.9 million by 2033. The market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The food and beverage sector uses glass packaging extensively due to its inert qualities and capacity to maintain product quality. The market for silica sand is being driven by the increased demand for packaged products in Europe as well as the consequent demand for glass bottles and containers.

Several sectors utilize glass, including construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics. The demand for glass goods might rise as the European economy grows and consumer preferences change, raising the need for silica sand. In recent years, recycling and sustainability have become increasingly important in Europe. To make up for the impurities eliminated during the recycling process, silica sand may be needed in greater quantities for glass recycling operations.

Specialty glass goods, including solar panels, optical fibers, and glass used in high-tech applications, are in higher demand than ever. These specialty glasses frequently call for certain grades of silica sand with unique chemical and physical characteristics, necessitating the availability of a wide variety of silica sands in the market.

Several countries in Europe have large quantities of top-notch silica sand. Significant silica sand resources may give nations like Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands a competitive edge and promote market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Report:

The Europe silica sand for glass making industry size at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 986.0 million.

The market size stood at US$ 1,064.9 million in 2022.

In 2022, the high-purity segment captured 90.2% of market shares.

Food & beverage packaging is predicted to account for more than 42% of revenue share in 2033.

In 2022, the glass container segment captured 49.6% market share.

Germany accounted for around 18.8% of the Europe Silica Sand for glass making Market in 2022.

The United Kingdom silica sand for glass-making market accounted for more than 3.7% of Europe’s market share in 2022.

Key Players in the Market:

3M Compa Imerys Refractory Minerals

Mitsubishi Corporation

Sibelco Group

Tarmac Central Ltd.

Equoquarz GmbH

VENETA MINERARIA

TERMIT d.d.

Bathgate Silica Sand Limited

Qsand SA Group

SAMIN

CAOBAR S.A.

Quartz Werke GmbH

Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Segmentation

By Purity:

High

Ultra High

By Application:

Flat Glass

Fiber Glass

Glass Container Colored Colorless

Special & Technical

Tableware Glass

Others

By End Use:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Scientific Instrument & Analytical Research

Construction

Automotive

Cookware & Utensils

By Region:

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

NORDIC

Russia

Rest of Europe

