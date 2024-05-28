Lucintel Forecasts Vinyl Ester Resin Market to Reach $876.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the vinyl ester resin market is projected to reach an estimated $876.0 million by 2030 from $693.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3..0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 97 tables in this 171 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in vinyl ester resin market by end use (FRP, paint and coatings and others), chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on vinyl ester resin market

Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period because of the tremendous economic growth in China and India, and increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction and well as industrial sector and it is also expected to the witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Polynt REICHHOLD Group, Ashland Inc., AOC Resins, Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd., Showa Denko K.K, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd, Scott Bader Co. Ltd, and Allnex are the major supplier in the vinyl ester resin market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Workforce Analytic Market in Canada

Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market in Canada

Pharma E-Commerce Market in Canada

Real-Time People Counting System Market in Canada

Recirculating Chiller Market in Canada

Signal Intelligence Market in Canada