Opportunities for the Thermal Insulation Market in the United State to Reach $14.4 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global US thermal insulation market looks promising with opportunities the residential, non-residential, industrial and plant, marine, hydroponic, and transportation markets. The global US thermal insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2030 from $10.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of green building practices, rising consumer preference for roof and wall insulation, and growth In US building and construction industry.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in US thermal insulation market to 2030 by material (mineral wool, plastic foam, and others) and end use industry (residential, non-residential, industrial and plant, marines, hydroponics, transportation, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that mineral wool will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, residential will remain the largest segment.

Owens Corning, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, Kingspan Group, Saint-Gobain, BASF, Johns Manvilleare the major suppliers in the US thermal insulation market.

