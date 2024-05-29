Road Marking Equipment Market Anticipated 5.9% CAGR by 2033

Truck mounted segment is expected to dominate the road marking equipment industry through 2033. It held a value share of about 80.6% in 2023. On the other hand, the self-propelled segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global road marking equipment market value totaled USD 1,347.7 million in 2023. Over the assessment period, global road marking equipment demand is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9%, leading to total market valuation reaching USD 2,382.4 million by 2033.

Customers tend towards machines that can be used for marking with multiple coating materials. For example, STiM’s Kontur 400, which can be used for marking with various materials like paint, thermoplastic, and cold-applied plastic, is gaining popularity among customers.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of road marking equipment profiled in the full version of the report are –

  • Graco Inc.
  • M-B Companies
  • Vogel Traffic Services
  • Hofmann
  • MRL Equipment Co.
  • BORUM A/S
  • STiM
  • Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co., Ltd.
  • Toyo Nainenki Kogyosha Co., Ltd.
  • CMC s.r.l
  • Sibestar s.r.l
  • ROCOL
  • Winter Markiertechnik GmbH
  • RME
  • Larius S.R.L
  • United Pavement Marking, Inc.

Recent Developments:

  • In Feb 2020, Hofmann launched new road marking equipment, including the Road Marking Machine H10-2.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

  • Manual
  • Self-propelled
  • Truck Mounted

By Capacity:

  • Below 100 L
  • 101 to 250 L
  • 251 to 500 L
  • 501 to 750 L
  • Above 750 L

By Technology:

  • Airless
  • Airspray
  • Thermoplastic Airspray

By Application:

  • Road Markings
  • Parking Lots
  • Anti-skid Markings
  • Others

By End Use:

  • Road Construction Contractors
    • Government
    • Private
  • Construction Companies
  • Airports
  • Sports Infrastructures

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

