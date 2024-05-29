Wireless Flow Sensors Market Growing at 25% of Huge CAGR by 2033

Real-time data can be sent wirelessly through these sensors, enabling seamless integration with IoT platforms. The demand for wireless flow sensors is likely to increase as the Internet of Things continues to grow.

According to Future Market Insights’ prediction, the wireless flow sensors market will reach USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and USD 21.1 billion by 2033. The market will witness a market growth of 25% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Wireless flow sensors play a vital role in the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Flow sensors with wireless communication offer scalability, since multiple sensors can be connected without limitations imposed by wired connections. Monitoring complex systems with numerous points of flow is made possible by this flexibility, allowing a comprehensive view of the entire process. Wireless flow sensors are easier to install and cost less than traditional wired sensors. By eliminating physical wiring, users can save time and money on installation by reducing cabling infrastructure. Furthermore, wireless sensors tend to have longer battery life and require less maintenance than wired ones. These factors will likely grow demand in growing years.

Wireless Flow Sensors Manufacturing: How are Key Players Transforming it?

There are a variety of wireless flow sensors on the market at competitive prices from global manufacturers. Market players include the following

  • ABB Ltd
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc
  • Microchip Technology, Inc
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Panasonic Corporation

Recent Developments

  • In June 2023, a new reference flow is now available for the design of radio-frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) based on Samsung Foundry’s 14LPU process technology, developed by Ansys and Synopsys, Inc. Synopsys’ analog/RF design and verification solution along with Ansys’ golden signoff electromagnetic analysis makes it easier for mutual customers to optimize RFIC designs.
  • In June 2023, Telekom joined forces with Helium to build IoT Creators, a platform to support IoT networks. The Helium LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) will be incorporated into IoT Creators’ platform to facilitate onboarding and managing devices. With IoT Creators, sensor deployers are able to deploy smart devices wirelessly agnostic, enabling them to utilize cellular and LoRaWAN networks as needed.

